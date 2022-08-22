Van der Valk: Is Marc Warren single? Everything you need to know about the actor’s love life here



















August 21, 2022 – 6:52 p.m. BST



Francesca Shillcock

The actor is currently starring in the second series of ITV’s Van der Valk, want to know more about Marc Warren? Here’s everything you need to know

Mark Warren currently stars as Piet Van Der Valk in series two of ITV’s reboot of the classic 1970s crime show Van der Valk. MORE: Van Der Valk Viewers Make Same Complaint About Series Two Debut The actor, who appears alongside Maimie McCoy and Emma Fielding on the programme, has appeared in a number of shows and films over the years, but away from the spotlight less is known about his personal life. Want to know more? We’ve done some research and here’s everything you need to know… Loading player… WATCH: Are you a fan of the series? Who is Mark Warren? Marc is a 55-year-old actor from Northampton and is highly regarded for his television roles. He’s appeared on many shows over the years, but he’s perhaps best known for starring as Danny Blue in Hustle alongside fellow famous actors Adrian Lester and Robert Glenister. In addition to Hustle, Marc has appeared in Band of brothers, rabid dogs and The good wife. He also starred in movies like Dracula, Green Street and Sought. MORE: Van der Valk Then and Now: Meet the Cast of 2022 and See Who Appeared in the Old Series MORE: Val der Valk: Meet the past and present cast of the hit crime show Marc is known for his work on television What is Marc Warren’s relationship status? In 2007, Marc began dating television personality and actress Abi Titmuss. The couple dated for a year and even discussed starting a family, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be and the couple split later in 2009. In 2012, reports started circulating that Marc was dating Chloe Madeley, daughter of TV show legends Richard and Judy, but nothing has been confirmed. Since then, Marc has remained tight-lipped about his personal life and not much is known about his current marital status. MORE: Will Roger Allam’s crime drama Murder in Provence return for second season? Marc with the Van der Valk co-stars What else should we know about Marc Warren? Marc Warren takes on the lead role as Piet Van Der Valk, Dutch police commissioner. About his character, Marc, 55, said: “Van Der Valk is an ordinary character. It reflects the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and its liberalism. “He can be a loner, and sometimes he can seem a little taciturn or brooding, but there are things going on that we find out as the show progresses.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

