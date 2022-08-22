The Game was “almost in love” with Kim Kardashian | Entertainment





The Game was once “very close in love” to Kim Kardashian. The 42-year-old rap star and Kim, 41, dated “for a little while” – but he was ultimately heartbroken when Kim decided to pursue a romance with Reggie Bush instead. Recalling the time he saw Reggie at Kim’s condo building, he said: “I didn’t walk in the door to see where he was going so he could have gone anywhere. But then , they ended up together, so yeah, I was a little hurt after that.” The Game – whose real name is Jayceon Taylor – has worked with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West in the past. And he also remains in love with Kim, despite their messy split. He told ‘House of ACES presents The Debut Live’: “I really love Kim. I really care about her. I think she’s a really good mother and a really good person. None of that must deteriorate who she is. People also read… “I love what she’s doing with prison reform. She’s my buddy [Kanye West] spouse. i see pete [Davidson] gone and I hope they come back [together].” Kim recently split from Pete, 28, after nine months of dating. However, the decision to end their romance was entirely “mutual”. An insider said at the time: “It was an amicable breakup. They had discussed ending their relationship a bit. It wasn’t sudden. “And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards at the moment.” Another source suggested their romance had reached its natural conclusion, observing that it had “slowed down” for a while. The insider said, “Things heated up quickly at first when he could go back and forth to see Kim and hang out with her, but his schedule got so hectic.” Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournalonline.com/entertainment/the-game-was-damn-near-in-love-with-kim-kardashian/article_88f989a3-f031-5be2-a75a-5ff6aede1c3d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos