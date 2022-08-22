Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Teaches Trevor Noah Bollywood Moves

Fresh off the spotlight at last week’s Miss Universe South Africa pageant, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to teach the host some Bollywood moves.

Sandhu, who is from India but currently lives in New York, appeared on the long-running show to chat with Noah about his current projects as well as his role. The beauty queen, who appeared in a handful of Punjabi films before being crowned Miss Universe last year, has expressed interest in doing so in Bollywood.

“My dream has always been to be in a Bollywood movie,” Trevor told Sandhu, in a clip that was uploaded Friday.

“Do you want my debut to be with you?” Sandhu responds, before saying, “Let me think about it…but I can consider you.”

“I mean…I have to get the moves right and everything,” Noah said, before Sandhu offered to teach him.

While appearing on the show, Sandhu also spoke about “menstrual fairness”, a cause she has been passionate about since winning the crown.

“You de-stigmatize the conversation,” Noah tells her. “So many people all over the world live in a world where they can’t talk about something that is a normal part of a woman’s life every day. And you really played a role, not just in India, but in the whole world, saying that we have to get rid of this stigma”

Earlier this year, Sandhu partnered with a number of non-profit organizations in India to launch a “menstrual fairness” project which aims to reduce stigma, promote education, policy and access to sanitary products. The project aims to reach five million women by 2025.

“For me, Miss Universe was never about looking beautiful and wearing glitz and glamour,” Sandhu told Noah. “For me, it’s a platform where you can talk about things you want to do. And I also wanted to leave a legacy and tell women around the world, ‘If I can do it, you can do it too’ .”

India’s newest Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu waves to the audience after being crowned at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. APE

The beauty queen has also opened up about being bullied online after gaining weight following her win.

“People were very mean and they made you cry,” Noah points out during the interview. “But you bounced back and became a spokesperson for positivity in general. And I feel like you came out of it stronger.”

“For me, it’s not about how you look, it’s about what you say and how you say it and how you treat people,” Sandhu replies. “Because when you die, people won’t remember what you were wearing. They will remember how they treated you.

“Yes, I was really discouraged when I saw people criticizing me for my weight gain, but I didn’t let them describe me. There are young girls and boys looking at me, and if they see me as shy or not strong enough, I don’t think that’s the right way to have an impact. I want to tell them that ‘If you inspire yourself, that’s how you can inspire a lot of people’.”

Watch the full interview below:

Miss Universe beauty queens are being crowned around the world right now, ahead of the global pageant. The date and location for this year’s event are expected to be revealed in a few weeks.

Earlier this month, Miss Universe made history by implementing one of the biggest rule changes in its 70-year history, accepting married women and mothers.

In an internal memo seen by The Nationalthe organization said the new changes will come into effect from the 72nd competition, which will be held next year.

The preliminary rounds of the 71st Miss Universe have already taken place. More than 35 countries, from the UK to Ukraine and from Guatemala to Ghana, have nominated their representatives, with many more to be revealed over the summer months.

Anna Sueangam-iam was named Miss Universe Thailand 2022 on July 30, 2022. Photo: Miss Universe

