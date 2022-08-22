





Box office collections: ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ shine as Bollywood suffers August 22, 2022, 1:35 p.m.

2 minute read

Review of box office collections of recently released movies. Amid the ongoing #BoycottBollywood trend, recently released movies have managed to grab all the attention at the box office.



While Bollywood biggies love Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan continued to walk the path of an inevitable descent, new releases are not going very well either.



Southern movies like Thiruchitrambalam and Karthikeya 2 are the only ones to offer hope.



Let’s examine the collections.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stars Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed its second weekend at the box office, but not much has changed for the film even now.



The project managed to collect Rs. 4.65 cr in the second weekend, which boosted its total to Rs. 55 cr.



LSC is expected to earn around Rs. 60cr in its lifetime, according to Box office India.

The family drama of Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhanalso completed its second weekend at the box office and returned with unimpressive numbers.



The film reportedly earned Rs. 4cr last weekend, bringing its total collection to Rs. 41.50 cr.



Box office India reported that the film is expected to end its runtime with an estimated total collection of between Rs. 45cr to Rs. 46 cr.

Taapsee Pannu’s dobaaraa seems to have joined LSC and Raksha Bandhan in terms of box office performance.



In its opening weekend, the film only collected Rs. 2.50cr apart from earning good reviews from critics and audiences.



The film had opened to a collection of Rs. 70L which was more than Pannu’s previous film Shaabash Mithu which brought in Rs. 40L on day 1.

On the other hand, the supernatural thriller of Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran Karthikeya 2 had a successful first week.



The Hindi version of the movie was said to have opened at Rs. 7L on day 1 and on day 9 the movie collected Rs. 3cr.



In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he collected Rs. 3.50 cr on day 1.



In nine days, the film raked in around Rs. 24.95cr.

Dhanush and Nithya Menen featured Thiruchitrambalam was released last week and is already considered a commercial and critical winner.



The romantic comedy garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics.



Thiruchitrambalam reportedly collected Rs. 9.52cr on day 1 and continued its positive streak even on day 4.



India today reported that the film has collected a total of Rs. 37.35cr so far.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/dobaaraa-to-karthikeya-2-examining-bo-collections/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

