Hartford actor on life with long COVID: ‘My life is much smaller’

Chris Flockton is a stage and voice actor who lives with his family in Hartford, Vermont.

He grew up in the UK and in November 2020, while visiting his mother, he contracted COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, long COVID-19 refers to people who show symptoms resulting from the virus at least two months after it appeared.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one in five American adults who have had COVID have symptoms of long COVID. Chris Flockton is among them.

Nineteen months into his battle with COVID, Chris is still experiencing symptoms resulting from the virus. Journalist Erica Heilman visited him and spoke to him about living with long COVID.

A few weeks after the first COVID lockdown in winter 2020, Chris Flockton received a call that his mother was dying. She had stage four lung cancer and she had contracted COVID. Chris flew to be with her as she lay dying. While there, he contracted a mild case of COVID. Then a few weeks later, after his mother died, and after testing negative, he returned to his family in Hartford, Vermont. But something was wrong.

Chris Flockton: “It was very frustrating at first, because I didn’t know what was going on. And the first time I noticed something was wrong was when I came back from England. And everything was so difficult, like getting through the airport, carrying my luggage, just the process of getting home. I was exhausted, and I just thought, Oh, it’s been an emotional journey. But then it persisted.

“And I ended up in the emergency room. And they examined me and they said: There’s nothing physically wrong with your heart. Pulmonologist: Your lungs are fine. Some type of infectious disease takes on like, you know , half of my body’s blood , and send it to the lab. He said, No, you don’t have a rare and exotic disease.”

Erica: “When you say exhausted, is there a particular quality to fatigue? Can you describe it?”

Chris Flockon: “We all know what it’s like if we’re climbing a mountain or going for a run and you’re just like, you’re pumped up. But it was only this crushing exhaustion, where oh! And your body is shaking, that’s a really awesome feature, like you feel like you’re vibrating inside and you know, like you feel like your knees want to let go and you really need yourself lengthen. It’s a pretty overwhelming feeling of exhaustion.”

Erica: “Well, how did you determine it was long COVID?”

Chris Flockton: “Pretty, pretty quickly, you know, maybe by March or April 2021 people start saying ‘long COVID.’ only started last year, but we think it’s a long COVID. And our best thought is this. And then the next visit which might be a better different thought. And all they can really do is treat the symptoms.

“So, you know, I’m on medicine to bring down my beating heart. I’m on medicine for blood pressure. So they’re treating the symptoms. And the last best thought I’ve heard is that they think there’s a neurological component to this. . And please don’t feel like I know what I’m talking about. But there is some kind of neurological component to this, where even if your heart and lungs are fine, your brain is telling them to do stupid things.

“So if I’m hauling recycling to the end of the aisle, it’s not something that should exhaust the average person. But my brain says, Oh, yeah! Go ahead! Make it sweat! Do His heart rate goes up to 150! Do he’s having trouble breathing! So totally inappropriate reactions to doing something, you know, vacuuming my living room gives me a heart rate of 160 and I’m drenched in sweat. So it’s really personal.

“But at the same time, sitting here now with you in this studio, which is actually pretty cool, I feel good. I feel like myself. What’s weird about my long COVID case is how much long it’s been. 18, 19 months so far.”

“My life is not the life I had before COVID. My life is much smaller. And it basically exists on our little yard and in our house.” Chris Flockton

Erica: “Do you feel trapped? This feeling of not being able to capture more resources…”

Chris Flockton: “Yeah, I feel limited. You know, I was never the ideal in physical fitness, shall we say. But I’ve always been a guy who, if I wanted to, you know, run a mile, I could run a mile. If I want to hike this mountain, I could. You know, I have a 14-year-old son, and that limits the things I can do with him. Yeah, but I always come back to, this is going to be an extremely serious problem for society. Not me, per se. People who can’t go to work, people who have a warehouse job or something, or drive for FedEx or what are they gonna do? So societally, I just think it’s huge.

Erica: “Did you experience or are there shades of stigma associated with that?”

Chris Flockon: “I’m not sure I was stigmatized. But yes, I can live my life. And I’m very lucky in that sense. But my life is not the one I had before COVID. My life is much smaller. And it basically exists on our little plot and in our house and I do my work, as much as I can, in my studio.

“And we’ve all been through that during the pandemic. I think our lives got smaller, but mine couldn’t get big again. And it’s not like I’m parasailing every weekend or something. It’s just, I guess, it’s, it wasn’t my life. But, you know, just going and doing and seeing and being is exhausting.

