“One day you literally die”, Vivek Agnihotri tells how Bollywood actors get addicted to drugs





Many people have said that the industry that shines on the outside with all the glitz and glamor is quite dark and gloomy on the inside. There’s a lot going on that most people don’t talk about. Dirty secrets hide under the shiny world of Bollywood. The hard truth about the industry is that there are plenty of drug stories – from Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor, celebrities have opened up about the same in the past. But what brings them to this?

Vivek Agnihotri shares how Bollywood is full of humiliation and exploitation and how lack of success leads to addiction. Read also :7 Celebs Who Opened Up About Their Drug And Alcohol Addictions And Exposed B-Town's Ugly Side

BCCL “What you see is not Bollywood. The real Bollywood is in its dark alleys. Its belly is so dark that it is impossible for an ordinary man to understand. In these dark alleys you can find broken dreams, Trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a museum of talent, then it’s also a graveyard of talent. It’s not about rejection. Anyone who comes here knows that rejection is part of the deal. It is humiliation and exploitation that shatters the tender dreams, hopes and beliefs in all forms of humanity. We can survive without eating but live without respect, self-esteem and hope is impossible. No middle-class kid grows up imagining being in that situation.” Read also :“People rejected Bollywood because of their arrogance”, Vivek Agnihotri explains why the public is angry Sharing an “inner story”, The Kashmir Files The director further shares, “It hits so hard that instead of fighting, you give up. Lucky are those who go home. Who stay, part ways. Those who find some success, but not the real one, fall into drugs, alcohol and all kinds of life-threatening stuff. Now they need money. Thus, they are introduced to all kinds of fun money. A certain success is the most dangerous. You are in showbiz with no income or power. You have to look like a star, party like a star, do PR like a star, but you’re not a star. Imagine yourself in a gangsta ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a weapon or a knife. This is where you are open to humiliation and exploitation. Instagram is not free. It takes money to shoot, to look good, to look busy.” Bollywood. An inner story. pl. Lily. pic.twitter.com/e4WcBvJLLU Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 21, 2022 He says that in the race for validation, actors fall into the ever-widening and deepening black hole. Thanks for bringing this to light. Hopefully this will save many from being sucked into this black hole. More power to sensitize you to a change. You make your freedom fighter parents proud with your courage and integrity. https://t.co/1crSQyxOT5 Nety Sahai (@NetySahai) August 21, 2022 “You brag, no one sees. You scream, no one hears. You cry, no one cares. All you find is surrounded by people laughing at you. You bury your dreams. Your dreams. Your failure becomes their celebration. You’re a walking dead man. The irony is that no one can see you’re dead but you. One day, you literally die. And then the world sees you. (For more news and updates from the world of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment and let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments below.)

