House of the Dragon Cast: Where You’ve Seen the Cast Before

When game of thrones ended in 2019, it was only a matter of time before spinoffs and prequels were built off of the hit series, due to his talent game of thrones cast and skillful history ( at least until season 8 ). And while a the sequel series is currently in the works right now, the prequel, Dragon Housecoming out soon, featuring several never-before-seen key Targaryen characters.

With such big together – and I mean this list is huge – I’m sure that somehow you saw the Dragon House thrown forward. For those wondering why these people seem so familiar, here are some of their biggest shows and movies before joining the world of Westeros.

Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen)

First up we have Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Considine has been in Hollywood for many years and has appeared in films such as A Room for Romeo Brass, Last Resort, In America, My Summer of Love, Doctor Sleep, 24 Hour Party People, Dead Man’s Shoes, and so many others.

Considine has also had success on television. Her biggest roles so far have been in the third season of Peaky Blinders, and roles on shows such as The Outsider, The Third Day, Red Riding, Inform, The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher, and more.

Matt Smith (Demon Prince Targaryen)

Then we have Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Arguably, Smith is best known for his role as The doctor in Doctor Who , and went on to become one of the series’ most beloved versions of the character. Other people may know him for his portrayal of Prince Phillip in The crown cast.

Apart from his famous television roles, Smith has appeared in many movies and other shows. Some of his biggest roles include starring in the Morbius cast , and he also appeared in Uterus, Terminator: Genisys, and the thriller 2021, Last night in Soho, as well as many other movies. On television, he also had a role in the television series, Party animals.

Olivia CookeAlicient Hightower

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower in Dragon House, and she appeared in numerous movies and TV shows before her role in the HBO series. Cooke had a starring role in the horror TV show, Bates Motel (which is almost more disturbing than psychology, on which it is based), as well as in the mini-series, Vanity Fair. She also played a role in one of the episodes of Modern love.

In terms of films, Cooke has starred in several including the horror film, Ouija, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Limehouse Golem, Thoroughbreds, Ready Player One, Sound of Metal, and so many others.

Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen)

While I personally don’t think anyone is going to quite beat Daenerys Targaryen, Rhaenyra Targaryen is pretty close, and she’s played by Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon. D’Arcy is just beginning her career in film and television, but has appeared in films such as Misbehavior and Mothers Day.

She has also appeared as part of the main cast of TV shows Wanderlust, Wild Bill, Hanna, and Truth seekers.

Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Serpent”)

Then we have at least Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, otherwise known as The Sea Snake in House of the Dragon. In terms of films, Toussaint has been in abundance, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Judge Dredd, Shooting Dogs, and flight from hell, among others.

Toussaint has also appeared on numerous television shows in major and minor roles. These include, but are not limited to Doctors, CSI: Miami, New Tricks, teenage drama, Skins, Service Line, Lewis, the miniseries Tut, death in paradise, and many more.

Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen)

We have another Targaryen here. Playing Rhaenys Targaryen in Dragon House is Eve Best, who has had plenty of time in the business appearing in both film and television. Some of his most prominent film roles include those in the Oscar-winning film, The king’s speech, someone you love, united, and An unimportant woman.

Best has also had a lot of success on television, having a starring role in the television series, Nurse Jackie, and a starring role in the Netflix original series, Destiny: The Winx Saga. She also had roles in several other TV shows, like The shadow line, the honorable woman, and more.

Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole)

Then we have Ser Criston Cole, played by Fabien Frankel in House of the Dragon. Frankel is relatively new to the business, as his only film credit so far has been in the holiday movie, last christmas (which, oddly enough, featured Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys in game of thrones).

Frankel has appeared in a number of television things, including the television series The snake, and the TV movie, Blue NYPD, but his role in Dragon House will be one of his biggest roles to date.

Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria)

Play Mysaria in Dragon House is Sonoya Mizuno, who has appeared in many amazing shows and movies before. She starred in films such as Ex-Machina and the science fiction film, Annihilation . She also had smaller roles in musical films La La Land and The beauty and the Beast, as good as great romantic comedy , Asian Rich Boobies.

Mizuno has also had success on television, having starring roles in two miniseries – the Netflix original, Maniacal, and the original Hulu, developers, who starred Nick Offerman.

Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower)

Otto Hightower is played by Rhys Ifans, who has had so much success in film and television. I know him personally as Xenophilius Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (how I love the Harry Potter series ), but Ifans did so many in movies. Some of his biggest roles are in Notting Hill, Enduring Love, Kev & Perry Go Large, The King’s Man, The Five Year Engagement, and other movies.

Ifans also starred as The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and picked up the villain in Spider-Man: No Coming Home .

Ifans has also done a lot of television, starring in shows such as Elementary and Berlin station, as good as Sally Mali, where he was the narrator. He was also part of the cast of season 2 of Temple.

Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Although we’ve already talked about the former Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, we’ll be looking at her younger version now in Dragon House, performed by Milly Alcock. The young actress has only appeared in one film so far, titled school, but she made a name for herself on television.

These shows include, but are not limited to, plays in Pine Gap, fight season, a place to call home, straight, count, and The Glowing. I can only imagine what she will do next.

Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower)

We’ve covered the old Alicent, now let’s move on to the young Alicent Hightower in Dragon House, played by Emily Carey. She appeared in several films and played a young Lara Croft in Grave robber. She was also Anastasia in Anastasia: Once upon a time, and the young version of Wendy Darling in The lost girls.

Her biggest television role was playing Grace Beauchamp in the British drama series, Victim, but she also appeared in the Netflix series, get again, as good as Houdini and Doyle.

Sian Brooke (Emma Targaryen)

You thought we were done with the Targaryens? Ha, that’s a laugh. Discover three others, starting with Aemma Targaryen, played by Sian Brooke in House of the Dragon. Brooke has made a name for herself on television, appearing in numerous starring and recurring roles on shows.

Some of his greatest have played Eurus Holmes in sherlock (next to Benedict Cumberbatch ), Doctor Foster, The Terror, the miniseries Not safe for work, tv shows Cape Wrath, Dinotopia, All About George, and many, many others. She most recently appeared in Trying and the miniseries No comeback, both in 2022.

Phoebe CampbellRhaena Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell plays Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Campbell is fairly new to the industry. She hasn’t appeared in any movies yet, but has had minor roles in shows like The Last Dragon Slayer and Midsomer murders. It will be exciting to see her on a show as big as this.

Bethany AntoniaBaela Targaryen

Baela Targaryen is portrayed by Bethany Antonia in House of the Dragon. She has appeared in films such as Pin Cushion and There is always hope, and had roles in shows such as get again television series on Netflix, and two mini-series, stay close and Nolly.

Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon)

Finally, we have Jacaerys Velaryon, played by Harry Collett in House of the Dragon. He had roles in films such as Ethel and Ernest (which was a voice role), Dead in a week or refunded, and Dolittle, and played a small role in Dunkirk.

He had a recurring role as Oliver Hide in Victim, and a guest role on Galavant, as well as a voice role in The Beehive.

Keep in mind that there are many other faces in Dragon House, but these are the main cast that I’m sure you’ll be watching for ages, and I know I can’t wait to see what they do with this new HBO series, and what they accomplish in the future.