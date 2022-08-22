Filmfare Responds To Kangana Ranaut’s Accusations; Declare removing him from the Best Actor race









Written by: Aditi Chavan Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kangana Ranaut is known not only for her talented work but also for her outspokenness in her personal life. Recently, the actress accused Filmfare magazine of corrupt and unethical practices and said that although she banned the awards party in 2014 itself, the fact that they still nominated her is shocking. She also added that she had received many calls from them wanting her to give him the award. Kangana was nominated in the Best Actress category for her film “Thalaivi” this year. Now, responding to his accusations, Filmfare magazine has taken to their official website to clarify the same. Claiming to have been the subject of unwarranted malicious comments, the association added the exact message they said they sent to Kangana. It read, “Hello Kangana, warmest congratulations on your Filmfare Award nomination. It will be a pleasure to welcome you there, confirm your attendance at the award ceremony on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Center in BKC, Mumbai. This will help us plan your seats. PS Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invitation. Regards.” They further wrote that there was no hint that he had been awarded the prize or any request for performance at the event. Filmfare even mentioned that they would withdraw Kangana’s Best Female Actor nomination and reserve all rights “to pursue any legal action against his malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing their reputation and goodwill.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://firstindia.co.in/news/india/filmfare-reacts-to-kangana-ranauts-accusations-declare-withdrawing-her-from-best-actor-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos