Swara Bhasker thinks Bollywood has been portrayed as a dark place after Sushant Singh Rajput’s disappearance





Bollywood is currently going through a phase where netizens are following the boycott culture for almost all major movies. The trend that started with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continued to Anurag Kashyap’s Taapsee Pannu and Dobaaraa as well. Many Bollywood actors have opened up about the same topic. In a recent interview with India Today, Swara Bhasker reacted to the Bollywood boycott trend and claimed that the current trend is to spread hatred towards Bollywood which has gained momentum after the disappearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput . Swara Bhasker on the boycott trend in Bollywood Addressing the boycott trends, Swara Bhasker mentioned that there is a whole trend on Twitter and on social media and they want to bring down Bollywood and call it stupid names. The actress joked that she finds it petty and disgusting because these people forget that Bollywood gives life to a lot of people. Speaking more about the Bollywood vs South debate, Veere Di Wedding actress said that not all movies released in the South are doing well. “You hear about those who become a hit. That said, even Bollywood got Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai last year. I think let’s recognize that crisis is happening everywhere. I don’t think there’s just one reason, but there are many.” Swara Bhasker further added that after COVID, people don’t want to leave their homes anymore. She also added that after the unfortunate and tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has been portrayed as a really dark place, which is all about drugs, alcohol and sex. “Unfortunately, Bollywood is discredited. There are people who just don’t like Bollywood.” The work of Swara Bhasker Meanwhile, work-wise, Swara Bhasker will be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and was written by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan. READ ALSO : Swara Bhasker blocks Ranvir Shorey on Twitter; This is how he reacted

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/swara-bhasker-feels-bollywood-has-been-painted-dark-place-after-sushant-singh-rajput-s-demise-1180349 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos