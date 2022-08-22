Bill Paxton’s family finally has a resolution over 4 years after filing wrongful death lawsuit





Much of Hollywood and the general public was shaken in 2017 after Bill Paxton dies aged 61 . Paxton died of a stroke allegedly caused by complications resulting from heart surgery. In the aftermath, his family filed several lawsuits, one of which was a wrongful death lawsuit against the surgeon and hospital where the beloved actor was treated. It would now appear, however, that Paxton’s family have come to a resolution in the legal situation nearly four years after filing a lawsuit. Bill Paxton’s family filed a lawsuit against Dr. Ali Khoynezhad and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018. In the lawsuit, they accused the medical professional and the hospital of giving the late star “a diagnosis , negligent management and treatment”. Cedars-Sinai “did not disclose that [Dr. Khoynezhad] was going to use a high-risk, unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience. The lawsuit went on to say that Dr. Khoynezhad was not present at the hospital when Paxton “began to suffer from complications” and that he did not put plans in place for “continuing care and coverage.” “. Now, People reports that the Paxton family has reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit, with the Notice of Settlement filed last Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. This decision came just a month before the case finally went to trial. Details of the settlement have not been revealed and a federal judge has yet to approve it. As of this writing, neither Paxton’s attorneys nor legal representatives for Dr. Ali Khoynezhad and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have commented on the case. Bill Paxton’s family has settled another lawsuit with the Partnership of General Anesthesia Specialists earlier this year. The organization was involved in the actor’s proceedings, but denied responsibility for his death, saying it ‘complyed with the standard of care insofar as their involvement in the care and treatment’ of the star. In the end, GASP settled for $1 million and, as People notes, the company did so in order to “reasonably compensate the plaintiffs and avoid exposing the defendant to costly and time-consuming litigation.” . Following the death of Bill Paxton, several of his former collaborators took the time to pay tribute to him. James Cameron released an emotional statement about Paxton with whom he worked on iconic films like terminator, Aliens and Titanic. Clark Gregg also shared a thoughtful tribute to his deceased Agents of SHIELD co-starred, noting his friendly nature and humility. Paxton’s last TV show, training day also paid a touching tribute . Needless to say, it took the Paxton family some time to resolve these legal situations. Now that they’ve seemingly come to an end, you’d think the family will be looking to move on while remembering their patriarch. Likewise, fans will continue to honor the star’s memory by watching his work for years to come.

