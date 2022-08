Check out these Bollywood Famous Moms Influencers, Bollywood Famous Moms Influencers, Celebrity Lifestyle, Bollywood Actors

New Delhi: Women agree that becoming a mother is a great experience, but every woman’s experience is unique, some with restless nights and swollen breasts, others with vaccinations and mother’s milk. There are countless reasons why new mothers get tough, which is why you should tune in to these social media handles of celebrity mothers who have used their outreach to become influential moms. Not only will their Insta feeds boost your confidence during your 9 month pregnancy, but they will also share great tips and tricks for infants and discerning parents.

Kalki regularly shared her experience during the nine months of her pregnancy with her followers. She made sure to keep her fans interested by posting new updates from her trip, from exercise photos to sharing helpful tips. She is now proudly carrying a daughter with Guy Hershberg. The fact that she continued to work throughout this time makes her a great option for working moms.

Lara Dutta is another celebrity mom who is well known for her advice on exercise and yoga during pregnancy. She provides lots of advice on meditation, proper diet, how she dealt with crazy hormones, and most importantly, how she maintained her composure throughout the birthing journey. If you’re worried about staying healthy during your pregnancy, check out Lara’s fitness tips on Instagram. She is also an expert in endorsing various brands of lifestyle and baby products.

Although Sameera Reddy claims to be a “coincidental” social media star, she made the switch shortly after getting married and giving birth to her firstborn. Sameera is a content producer who excels at juggling multiple facets of her life, from being a mother to her two children, to cooking and taking her out of the house, to sharing beauty tips and well-being. Those who enjoy “saas-bahu” banter should tune in to its handle for a few surprises.

Soha Ali Khan is renowned for her strong opinions on parenthood. She sometimes uses her voice to describe the difficulties of raising a child and being a parent. She is seen endorsing many baby product brands on Instagram and sharing her experiences with various products. Besides endorsing many kid-friendly businesses, she is often seen sharing pictures of her family, spending time with her daughter, and imparting tiny bits of wisdom to all expectant mothers.

Neha Dhupia speaks candidly about the challenges she faced during her second pregnancy. She often posts brand endorsements and paid partnerships as well as insta stories about her travels and adventures with the family.

On Instagram, Mira Rajput Kapoor has a massive following of over three million people. The social media influencer, mother of two gorgeous kids, is a favorite brand and she posts a lot of products and endorsements. Follow her for lifestyle, beauty and wellness stories.

