Are PRs good or bad?

In the media and popular culture, it can be quite difficult to find accurate descriptions of PR professionals. It seems our profession is often harshly criticized, and pop culture references don’t help. Modern TV shows like Flackwhich depicts the worst PR practices of celebrities, to older media references like the movie telephone booth or the film noir classic The sweet scent of successpublic relations people are often unfairly characterized as publicity hunters or morally challenged fixers.

And while there may be a few bad apples in the PR barrel, and real embarrassments pop up from time to time, I’ve found that the vast majority of these characterizations are just plain wrong. Public relations is an honorable profession that provides conscientious communications support in a multitude of areas essential to the operation of a business, as well as to our society as a whole.

So what’s good about public relations?

Corporate communications is a great starting point for understanding the quality of public relations. Without public relations, no one would be aware of company news like product launches or have any visibility into IPOs or M&As and just about any other important happening in the business world. In addition to quarterly results, new widget announcements and executive whereabouts, PR teams are also responsible for legally required disclosures such as 8-K Events in almost all sectors. Without the constant provision of information to the media and the public through public relations, a lack of visibility could hamper trade and simultaneously make corporate governance and regulation difficult. Some might find business communications boring, but they are necessary for doing business.

In the same way, public relations performs an essential function for government, from small towns and counties to the states and up to the federal level. Communication professionals such as public information officers help spread the word about a variety of topics that affect everyone. They provide information ranging from legislative updates and public health announcements that help society deal with events like the pandemic to more mundane but nonetheless important day-to-day information like road conditions on a snowy day. . We don’t usually think about this huge daily flow of information and how it affects us all, but its absence would be extremely disruptive. Imagine a world without daily updates from government institutions such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or the United States Geological Survey (USGS) without the constant flow of relevant and useful information that public relations officers pass on. to the media, we would live in obscurity.

Additionally, public relations also plays an important role in the non-profit and philanthropic sectors. News from NGOs and other civil society actors touches us all, from communications around disasters or other unforeseen events to the latest research from think tanks and universities or other institutions. Behind every piece of information that makes up our day, there is a hard-working, ethical public relations professional behind the scenes who gathers information and packages it for dissemination around the world.

Hey, reporters: Calm down on us.

Another key misconception about PR professionals is the idea that journalists don’t like or respect PR professionals. For every critical article posted about how bad PR people can be with untargeted and spammy pitches and never knowing when to give up and stop calling about a dodgy client or business idea history, there are thousands of examples of PR people helping to make news for reporters.

Every day, we serve as efficient and effective intermediaries between an organization, the media and, ultimately, the public. The best PRs are storytellers: corporate reporters who approach their work from a reporter’s perspective and can understand what resonates in the media by keeping an eye on current affairs, popular culture, trends and air of the day. company time. They tailor their media approach to be well received by writers and publishers. It is of course the talent and finesse that are associated with our profession; a consistent and sensible approach to public relations is not emphasized often enough.

We have to do PR for PR’s sake.

At the end of the day, I think the PR people are the really good ones. A more accurate media characterization might suggest that we serve our customers like the character Uhura (Zoe Saldaa-Perego) in the latest Star Trek movies. In her role as a communications expert, she’s part diplomat, part publicist, part researcher, and part content creator, but no matter the circumstances, she’s always at the center of what’s happening and in control of the facts. .

This more multifaceted definition of a public relations professional is the type of public relations for public relations that we should promote when we talk about the profession. This is especially true in these times of economic uncertainty. We PR professionals must help facilitate communication when the news isn’t good, we must help preserve and enhance the reputations of companies and organizations, and we must help send the right messages to stakeholders. such as shareholders, customers and employees at the right time.

For a job described as fairly one-dimensional in the media, modern PR and communications professionals bring an incredible array of skills and can do far more good than we often get. Your move, Hollywood.

