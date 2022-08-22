SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $216,480.00 in Stock





SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: MERS – Get a rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company in a transaction that took place on Thursday, August 18. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. As a result of the transaction, the CEO now owns 170,129 shares of the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this link. Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s): On Friday, July 15, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading down 1.9% NYSE MERS opened at $54.08 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month minimum of $40.01 and a 12 month maximum of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. Want more great investment ideas? SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: MERS – Get a rating) last reported results on Thursday, August 4. The company reported EPS of $1.62 for the quarter, beating analyst consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company posted revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to $504.35 million expected by analysts. In the same period a year earlier, the company posted earnings per share of $1.59. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 14.8% year over year. As a group, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. to post earnings per share of 4.13 for the current fiscal year. Analysts set new price targets A number of stock analysts have recently commented on SEAS’ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised its target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a Tuesday, August 9 report. Citigroup reduced its price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a Friday, July 8 research note. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to an “industry weight” rating in a Tuesday, July 19 research note. B. Riley raised his price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a Friday, August 5 research note. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and placed a “buy” rating on the stock in a Friday, August 12 research note. Five investment analysts gave the stock a hold rating and five gave the company a buy rating. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44. Institutional entries and exits A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently changed their holdings in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings of SeaWorld Entertainment shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings of SeaWorld Entertainment shares by 3,324.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,179 shares of the company valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,086 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stock position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $11,847,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its equity stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 61.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 248,869 shares of the company valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 94,462 shares last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter at a value of $619,000. SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, TX; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. Featured Articles Get news and reviews for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etfdailynews.com/2022/08/22/seaworld-entertainment-inc-nyseseas-ceo-sells-216480-00-in-stock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos