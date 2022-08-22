Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu calls out KRK deemak for attacking his film Dobaaraa | Bollywood
Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed why she chose to speak out on Twitter after Kamaal R Khan (now Kumar) criticized Dobaaraa’s box office collection. It was also reported that the film was pulled from morning shows two days after its release. At this, Taapsee, without taking names, called on those who called for a boycott of Dobaaraa deemak (termites). (Also read: Taapsee Pannu accuses KRK of having “tried to harm” Bollywood)
After Hansal Mehta came out in favor of Dobaaraas’ box office amid rumors of poor performance, Taapsee tweeted, No matter how often you repeat a lie, it won’t become the truth. And these people who are relevant just because of the movies, are only trying to hurt the industry. Imagine how stupid they are. Anyway, Dobaaraa is a bit difficult for them to understand, can you blame them?
Speaking about his strong reaction, the actor recently told Stutee Ghosh on Fever FM, Honestly, I’m telling you, we’re giving too much relevance. What is the credibility of this person that I should appreciate everything he says? You think if I really wanted to answer him, I wouldn’t have answered him for years and years, he said stupid things about me. But do you think if I had really bothered to answer, I would have waited until now? I replied to Hansal Sirs tweet when I saw someone so high rise. That’s what made me react, not those people.
They criticized each of my films. Because they don’t get any money from me because I don’t send any of those things you have to write good things about me and I don’t really acknowledge their presence. People who are like deemak (termites), who gnaw and destroy the very fiber of the base on which they stand. Kal ko picturein nahin hongi toh inko puchega kaun? Ye jo boycott gang hai, inko puchiye kal ko picturein nahin hongi toh kis barein mein baat karenge (They won’t have anything to say to each other if the movies stop for good), so that’s stupid. These types of people are so irrelevant that I don’t even spend a minute of my life thinking about them and what they say; Why do they say? These are like bad jokes to me, she reasoned about the trolls attacking her movie on Twitter.
On Saturday, KRK tweeted that Taapsee’s film was not attracting many viewers in cinemas. Bollywood’s biggest actress @taapsee #Dobaaraa hit 215 screens today. And all morning shows are canceled for lack of audience. Hahaha. His last tweet read, Huge Congratulations to @taapsee for giving 7 disasters in a row. She has proven that she is the #1 actress in Bollywood from below.
