High there! Pint-sized actor Tom Hollander is left in the shadows by a lanky cyclist

He admitted that being on screen has made him more aware of his size.

So it’s fair to assume that Tom Hollander, who is 5-foot-5, may have felt a bit uncomfortable in this actual scene.

The Bafta award winner, 54, was spotted sizing up a passerby who eclipsed him high up in Notting Hill, west London, last Thursday.

Tom Hollander didn’t even come close to the stranger’s shoulder – who appeared to be well over 6ft tall

The cyclist seemed to spot Tom checking him out – and perhaps wondered why his face looked familiar

Tom Hollander (left) with Tom Hiddlestone (right), pictured in The Night Manager

Hollander, who was wearing a gray jacket over a plain white t-shirt with brown pants and a gray flat cap, looked up and down at the cyclist, who was over 6 feet tall.

The pair then shared awkward eye contact as the actor walked past them on their afternoon stroll.

Hollander enjoyed a successful acting career, playing starring roles in the comedy The Thick of It and Pirates of the Caribbean, and has been called a “pint-sized virtuoso”.

But he says being an actor has made him much more aware of his size.

He said: “I never thought of myself as being small. Being an actor made me a lot more aware of that than I otherwise would have been.