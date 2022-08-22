Hoosier ‘Story’: Hollywood Producer Visits Zaharakos for Video Series Segment





Mike Wolanin | Republic documentarian Craig Hall, center, interviews Tony Moravec, left, and Debra Slone about ancient soda fountains and soda making at Zaharakos in downtown Columbus, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 17 2022. “> Predictably, Seymour native Craig Hall’s introduction to Zaharakos was pretty sweet, thanks to a banana split he dove into a few days ago. “Everything was great. Beautiful. Amazing,” Hall said of the 1900 Columbus confectionery, known for its historic onyx Mexican soda fountains from the 1904 World’s Fair and its 1908 Welte orchestrion. The 51-year-old creator, writer, director and one of the executive directors of the ‘Indiana’s Story’ video series, currently available on Facebook and slated for Amazon next spring, had never heard of ice cream in his years training before leaving. for Hollywood in 1991. Hall and a cameraman traveled last week to include the location in his television series which he hopes will land on PBS. The episode is scheduled to be seen possibly in March 2023. A separate Fox Broadcasting Network crew is scheduled to travel to Zaharakos today to include in a segment of its docuseries based on the New York Times bestseller “A history of the world in six glasses. For the Hoosier show, Hall interviewed local businessman and philanthropist Tony Moravec, who painstakingly restored Zaharakos in 2009, and Moravec’s former assistant, Debra Slone, a well-known history buff. Along with being impressed with the shop, Hall was also impressed with the adjacent museum, which features myriad old-fashioned soda fountains and more. “A whole collection,” Hall said. He toured the restored PMQs upstairs with Slone, who offers official tours. As of now, it’s unclear how many of his interviews and footage will make up the final 24-26 minute cut of a finished episode. “We were able to get a lot of footage,” Hall said. “I have a feeling that most if not all of the (basic) information will at least be mentioned.” The two soda fountains captured his attention more than anything else. “Imagining what the price of these was at the time, so that (the Zaharakos brothers) could buy two, well – they had to sell a lot of ice cream and candy,” Hall said. “And then, of course, the music machine in the back of the store – well, all of those things are just amazing pieces.” Hall conceived the series after being inspired by a Californian PBS series “California’s Gold”. He mentioned that his state celebration is about “showcasing and showcasing the people, the places, the things that really make up Indiana’s history,” as he put it. “These are places that not only appeal to the local community, but outside of that as well.” Slone loved the chance to be on the show. “I think everything went really well,” she said. “I have always liked Zaharakos. So whenever I can promote it, it makes me feel good. It’s truly a gift that Tony has given back to the community. Slone remembered one of her favorite parts of the store, beyond the decor, when she worked nearby for Cummins Engine Co. “I loved their coney dogs,” she said. “I just thought they were delicious.” About the show To find out more about the glacier: zaharakos.com Learn more about the video series: Facebook page for Indianas Story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therepublic.com/2022/08/22/hoosier-history-hollywood-producer-visits-zaharakos-for-segment-in-video-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos