New Entertainment Business Opening Soon in Myrtle Beach Mall





A new $9 million entertainment center, Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, will open at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach later this year. It will offer a “high-tech” bowling alley, an arcade room, a multi-storey laser tag court and ax throwing. Who said malls were just for shopping? This fall, a new family entertainment complex will open at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, bringing a new kind of experience to the growing mall. The 52,500 square foot Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play will feature high-tech bowling, an arcade, a multi-story laser tag court and ax throwing. And of course, for parents (or other adults) who need a break, there will be a large bar with TVs showing the latest sports. Stars and Strikes will also feature a full restaurant with a menu ranging from sandwiches to specialty pizzas. The company announced the new location in a press release earlier this month. This is the Georgia-based company’s 16th location and third in South Carolina. The other two in Palmetto State are in Irmo, near Columbia, and Summerville, near Charleston. “We recognize the demand for our unique brand of entertainment from Myrtle Beach residents and tourists.” Stars and Strikes co-founder Chris Albano said in a press release. “With these families in mind, we are excited to bring a family-oriented brand of quality entertainment to the Myrtle Beach area that guests of all ages can enjoy.” Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell [email protected] The company will also have “luxury corporate event space” in a lounge with VIP bowling lanes and a private bar, according to the statement. This space can accommodate more than 100 guests. Stars and Strikes said in a press release that it plans to invest more than $9 million to create the entertainment complex, including the creation of more than 150 jobs that it expects to fill primarily with local workers. existing. Anyone interested in employment can email Shannon Smothers at [email protected] Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play will be located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle. The company has yet to announce an opening date, only that it will welcome visitors this fall. Related stories from the Myrtle Beach Sun News Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and throughout South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with a BA in Journalism and Political Communications. He started working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he holds titles in three of the state’s largest print media outlets, as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, the housing and the LGBTQ+ community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://londondailypost.org/new-entertainment-business-opening-in-myrtle-beach-mall-soon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos