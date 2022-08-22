Bollywood reduced instead of drugs and sex after Sushant suicide, says Swara Bhasker on boycott trends | Exclusive

Swara Bhasker returns to cinema after four years with Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film directed by Kamal Pandey and starring Swara Bhasker will be released at a time when Bollywood is facing boycott calls on social media. In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, we asked Swara if boycott tendencies bother her and what she thinks about it. Swara said she doesn’t believe in celebrating anyone’s failure. She also claimed that the current trend is to spit hatred towards Bollywood, which gained momentum after actor Sushant Singh Rajput disappeared.

“SILLY AND PETTY TO CELEBRATE SOMEONE’S FAILURE”

Speaking about the North vs South debate, Swara told IndiaToday.in, “I don’t like that kind of division. I think as artists, as an industry, if films succeed at the box office , it’s good for everyone. I think it’s very silly and petty to divide and celebrate someone’s failure or feel jealous and envious of someone else’s success. You have to understand very simply that we are coming out of Covid. It’s very devastating, especially for distributors and theater owners, and people, when they talk about films, forget that it’s not just the actors. You can dislike an actor and talk about nepotism, but the film industry actually creates jobs. It gives people jobs. So I don’t really think there’s anything to celebrate if, you know, (a film fails).”

Addressing the boycott trends, Swara mentioned, “There’s this whole trend on Twitter and on social media, they want to bring Bollywood down, they’re calling it stupid names. I find it so petty, and also disgusting, because I feel like these people in their blind hatred forget that Bollywood brings a lot of people to life.”

“ALL SOUTHERN FILMS ARE NOT GOOD”

The Veere Di Wedding actress continues, “When it comes to Southern films, it’s a bit of a media generalization. You hear about RRR, Pushpa and KGF because those are the three Southern films that did well. , but the South is also releasing so many movies that don’t do well. It’s not like every movie released in the South is a hit. You hear about the ones that become a hit. That said, even Bollywood has had Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai in the last year. I think we have to recognize that the crisis is happening. I think there is not just one reason, but there are several.

Swara explained the various reasons for the crisis. “The first reason and the one I cite Anurag [ Kashyap], I heard him say that in an interview and it made perfect sense to me. “He said that the country is going through an economic crisis” and that cinema is a leisure activity and no one wants to spend money on leisure when things are otherwise so expensive. So that’s the first thing and nobody talks about it. Everyone blames Bollywood, as if Bollywood is responsible for people not coming to theaters. It’s totally untrue,” the actress added.

“AFTER SUSHANT’S DEATH, BOLLYWOOD WAS DISCREDITED”

She added, “Second, after COVID, people don’t want to leave their homes. The third reason is that OTT came in and really disrupted the viewing experience. The fourth reason is after the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant , Bollywood has been described as a really dark place, all about drugs, alcohol and sex. My question is very simple: “if everyone is doing exactly that, then who is making movies?” Unfortunately, Bollywood is discredited. There are people who just don’t like Bollywood.”

She compared the situation with what happened with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I don’t know, it’s kind of a weird comparison, but I remember Rahul Gandhi. Everyone kept calling him father, so now everyone believes in it. I met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood too, this ‘pupation‘ arrived.”

‘CHANGE IS GOOD’

“We have a 100 year history of theater and cinema in India. Yes, there will be changes and change is not a bad thing. It is a good thing that society is going through a transformation, and I hope something good should come out of it,” Swara stressed.

In closing, she cited Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office and explained, “When a movie starring Aamir Khan fails, it’s not just his movie, there are a lot of people who have been working on it. We should look at the bigger picture.”

Meanwhile, also starring Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, Jahaan Chaar Yaar was written by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

