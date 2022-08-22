‘House of the Dragon’ Director Explains Horrible Birth Scene at Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter





[The following story contains spoilers from House of the Dragon‘s premiere episode.] Well, that birth scene was about as gruesome as humanly possible. Dragon House viewers witnessed a rather disturbing sequence in game of thrones premiere of the prequel Sunday night. Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) was ready to give birth to a son, which would have provided her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), with a desperately needed heir to the Iron Throne. Birth complications forced Viserys to make a choice between saving Aemma or her child – via a fatal medieval attempt at a caesarean section. The king chooses to try to save the child and essentially murders his beloved wife (who is fully conscious and terrified). Eventually, the child dies anyway. It is precisely the director to whom Miguel Sapochnik alluded in The Hollywood Reporterrecent coverage of the creation of Dragon Houseand below are his expanded thoughts on the matter. “Aemma says, ‘The crib is our battleground,'” says Sapochnik, who serves as the series’ showrunner along with Ryan Condal. “We thought it was an interesting way to explore the fact that for a woman in medieval times, giving birth was violent. It’s as dangerous as it gets. You have a 50/50 chance of going there. happen. A lot of women didn’t. If given a choice, the father would choose the child over the mother because a C-section would kill you. It was an extremely violent part of life. We have a certain number of births in the series and basically decided to give them different themes and explore them from different angles, similar to how I did for a bunch of battles on throneswhere each time I tried to put a different spine in each one not to do the same because I don’t think putting a bunch of violence on screen for the sake of violence is doing the world any good. The scene sets up the series’ central conflict over the question of the king’s succession, the premiere ending with Viserys choosing his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock in the series’ early episodes) over her mercurial brother Daemon ( Matt Smith). The Hollywood Reporter Considine also asked why his character ended up choosing his daughter over his brother – even though he knows the kingdom might never accept a woman on the Iron Throne. “He fully understands that Daemon can’t be king and that’s it,” Considine says. “He doesn’t have the temper. Daemon would burn everything. He’s way too volatile. “My next real choice is my daughter and I’m taking a big bet because she’s a woman. has something about her, that she has the best of her mother, who was the love of Viserys’ life, he instinctively feels that he can trust her and that she would listen enough to understand what is needed to be a ruler of this kingdom. It’s almost like giving your child a burden and knowing that it feels like a gift but it’s a curse. It’s like I’m giving you something that’s going to be the thing the hardest thing you’ll ever have to do in your life. I’m encumbering you with all this shit. She’s the only one he believes in and can trust. I don’t think it’s particularly political and I don’t think not that it’s to snub Daemon, I just think he thinks it’s her. Dragon House chronicles the civil war that tore Westeros apart nearly 200 years before the events of game of thrones.

