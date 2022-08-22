Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield offers music and family fun

MARSHFIELD There will be pig races, children’s activities, a carnival, live music and all the fair food you can eat when the 119th Central Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sunday. at Marshfield Showgrounds.

This year’s fair celebrates Marshfields’ 150th anniversary as well as 100 years of the Wood County 4-H program. The theme, “Traditions Are Precious and Memories Are Made”, runs throughout the week’s program.

For this year, the fair was much more family-focused and focused on history, said executive director Dale Christiansen.

This translates to free, non-stop family fun.

The family entertainment tent is packed with entertainment. Check out the best dressed cow at the fair on Tuesday night. Watch the ducks and pigs waddle on the race course each day. Nicks Kids and Barnyard Show will be on stage every day to sing, dance and play as a family. Musical guests include Wisconsin-based singing duo The Memories, Nashville recording artist Red Higgins, country band Diamonds and Whiskey and Christian recording artist Brendan Brook.

Head to the barns for animal overload, where goats, chickens, cats and more compete for the best of the show. Browse exhibits demonstrating skills in art, carpentry, photography, and knitting, to name a few. Last year there were over 1,000 entries to the Junior Show alone, and this year the number of exhibits is on the rise.

That’s what we like to see, Christiansen said. It shows the involvement of the community.

Wisconsin’s history and treasures will be featured in the Wonders of Wisconsin exhibit in the Hockey Building. Visitors can learn about the state’s history, agriculture, and nature. Play a game of Guess the Cheese on Saturdays when the dairy industry is on display.

New to the fair this year is Mr. Eds Magical Midway. With more than 20 rides and attractions, thrills guaranteed. The carnival comes alive on Wednesday at noon. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Carnival tickets will not be sold online this year, but daily Carnival specials will be offered throughout the week.Find details on the show’s website.

Stock up on fair trade food with over 18 food vendors. More Cheese Please, Papas BBQ and Marshfield Lions Den are just three of the vendors that will be on hand.

Appearing live in the grandstand

This year’s grandstand lineup is sure to appeal to all generations, starting with Eagles tribute band Hotel California on Wednesday night. Hairball takes the stage Thursday with his energetic and fiery tribute to the 80s and 90s. Friday is for country fans when multi-platinum recording artist Gary Allan takes the mic. His No. 1 hits include Man to Man and Watching Airplanes.

Saturday and Sunday are reserved for car enthusiasts. On Saturday night, watch the monster trucks jump, pounce and smash cars as the All Star Monster Truck Tour pulls into the grandstand. Sunday is demolition derby night.

Seating in the grandstand is free with a fair ticket for the Hotel California concert, but VIP and airside seating must be purchased. The other events all require grandstand tickets. The purchase of a grandstand entertainment ticket will include entrance to the gate. Tickets can be purchased on the fair’s website.

With non-stop events, entertainment and plenty of vendors, Christiansen hopes visitors will be satisfied.

Some people love animals and some people come for the food, Christiansen said. We are proud to give you something for your interests. We have it covered.

Know before you go

More than 55,000 people attended the fair last year, and current ticket sales suggest the number of attendees will exceed that number.

The Marshfield Fairgrounds is located at 513 E. 17th St. in Marshfield. Parking is plentiful and free.

Show officials encourage visitors to buy tickets online before the fair. Daily passes cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free. Season passes cost $30 for adults and $15 for children. Check out daily admission specials in the fair guide.

Grandstand entertainment ticket prices vary by show. If you purchase a grandstand ticket, it includes your daily gate entry.

The the full show guide can be found online. It includes daily schedules, special offers and event information.

NO MORE NEWS:These Marshfield-area siblings and their spouses have been married for over 6 decades

NO MORE NEWS:Jimmy John’s will open a restaurant in early 2023 on North Central Avenue in Marshfield

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Jennifer Poyer at [email protected].