Manoj Bajpayee on Bollywood’s current box office bad luck streak: We’re doing too much of a bad phase





Actor Manoj Bajpayee believes that Current crisis in Bollywood is just a bad phase and the film industry will soon recover. Over the past year, the film industry has suffered many losses and only a few films have become hits. The poor performance of recent versions like Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan have sparked a lot of discussion about whether Bollywood needs to look inward and correct its course.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Bajpayee said: Sometimes we do too much of a bad phase. Cinema cannot die. Hindi cinema will not die. It will correct the course and return to its normal state. The pre-pandemic phase will not be there. Some exciting new phases of Hindi cinema will be there. When asked if Bollywood lacks anything, he replied: No, we don’t lack anything. We’ve been entertaining for so many decades. Just a course correction is needed. People are pretty smart. New directions and beautiful actors are coming. Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about the darkest phase of his career, when he moved from Delhi to Mumbai. After arriving in Mumbai, I couldn’t find a job and was still looking for my next meal. It was quite a challenge and a difficult time. I was not well and had no money in my pocket. I consider those four or five years to be the darkest of my career. I can always make a bloody story out of it, but I’ve always enjoyed every phase of my career. He adds that it was all worth it and said he doesn’t take his failures seriously. Manoj Bajpayee had a professional high in 2021 by winning a national award, but also suffered a personal loss when his father passed away. The actor recalled that his father had always been his greatest cheerleader and said he had always blindly believed in him. My father was very proud of every little thing I accomplished in life. I felt completely devastated, but it was better that he left, because he was in too much pain. On the work side, Manoj has Despatch and Gulmohar in the works.

