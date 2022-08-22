Swara Bhasker Compares Bollywood to Rahul Gandhi: I Met Him | Bollywood

Actor Swara Bhasker has shared the main reasons that may contribute to Hindi movies not doing as much at the box office as expected. One of them is also related to the chaos around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which gave the industry a bad image. She also compared the situation to what happened with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap accuses Viacom and Colors of ‘insider trading’)

Films like Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Taapsee Pannus Dobaaraa and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan faced boycott trends on Twitter and then struggled at the box office. Many users also took out old tweets asking others to boycott the movies. Meanwhile, upcoming movies like Liger and Pathaan are also facing the same challenges according to trends on microblogging sites.

Talking about the situation in Bollywood where only a few films were successful last year, Swara quoted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview with India Today. Anurag said in a recent interview that given the country’s “economic crisis”, movies have become a leisure activity that people may no longer be interested in. Agreeing with him, Swara denied claims that Bollywood was to blame for audiences not coming to theaters.

Swara pointed out that films not performing in theaters may also be due to audiences’ post-covid-19 thoughts. The fourth reason is that after Sushant’s unfortunate and tragic suicide, Bollywood has been described as a really dark place, all about drugs, alcohol and sex. She also added that the industry is often discredited by people who just don’t like them.

Swara also compared the current Bollywood situation to Rahul Gandhi, who is mockingly called pappu. Everyone used to call him pappu, so now everyone believes him. I met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood too, this ‘pappufification’ occurred, explained the actor who will be seen next in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

