Entertainment
Swara Bhasker Compares Bollywood to Rahul Gandhi: I Met Him | Bollywood
Actor Swara Bhasker has shared the main reasons that may contribute to Hindi movies not doing as much at the box office as expected. One of them is also related to the chaos around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which gave the industry a bad image. She also compared the situation to what happened with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap accuses Viacom and Colors of ‘insider trading’)
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
Films like Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Taapsee Pannus Dobaaraa and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan faced boycott trends on Twitter and then struggled at the box office. Many users also took out old tweets asking others to boycott the movies. Meanwhile, upcoming movies like Liger and Pathaan are also facing the same challenges according to trends on microblogging sites.
Talking about the situation in Bollywood where only a few films were successful last year, Swara quoted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview with India Today. Anurag said in a recent interview that given the country’s “economic crisis”, movies have become a leisure activity that people may no longer be interested in. Agreeing with him, Swara denied claims that Bollywood was to blame for audiences not coming to theaters.
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
Swara pointed out that films not performing in theaters may also be due to audiences’ post-covid-19 thoughts. The fourth reason is that after Sushant’s unfortunate and tragic suicide, Bollywood has been described as a really dark place, all about drugs, alcohol and sex. She also added that the industry is often discredited by people who just don’t like them.
Swara also compared the current Bollywood situation to Rahul Gandhi, who is mockingly called pappu. Everyone used to call him pappu, so now everyone believes him. I met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood too, this ‘pappufification’ occurred, explained the actor who will be seen next in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{#articles}} {{/articles}}
{{#elements}}
{{/elements}}
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/swara-bhasker-compares-bollywood-with-rahul-gandhi-i-met-him-101661158942826-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]