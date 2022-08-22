HBO Max Crashes for Thousands When ‘House of the Dragon’ Releases





Comment this story Comment HBO Max repeatedly crashed for many viewers when the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel premiered on streaming platforms on Sunday night, forcing some to create new user profiles to work around the problem. The website Descent detector chronicled thousands of outages shortly after House of the Dragon began at 9 p.m. EST. The company has confirmed that there could be issues when viewing the show through an Amazon Fire TV device. Dragon House is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers tonight, HBO said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets on Sunday. We were aware that a small portion of users attempting to connect through Fire TV devices were experiencing issues and were in the process of fixing them for affected users. The crashes introduced a technical hiccup to one of HBO’s most anticipated shows in years. House of the Dragon is a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, based on the medieval fantasy series A song of ice and fire. Game of Thrones has become a TV and pop culture giant by serving viewers endless palace intrigue punctuated with violence and sex. The show was known for shocking viewers by abruptly killing off the main characters. But its final season in 2019 was criticized by some longtime fans who thought it was rushed. The prequel, helmed by different directors than its predecessors, could offer something of a return to HBO. It also comes just a week before rival Amazon Prime plans to premiere The Rings of Power, a new cinematic installment in the Lord of the Rings franchise. HBO’s technical hiccups on Sunday night were cause for concern for some viewers, who expressed their frustration on social media. The application crashes. Very disappointing, wrote Carly Kempler, media and public engagement specialist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Several viewers discovered that HBO Max would appear to start the show by airing a trailer announcing the networks exclusive content, according to accounts documented on social media. But then the user would be suddenly taken back to the Amazon Fire TV home screen when the app suddenly closes. This would happen repeatedly. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The network has suggested various fixes through its Twitter accountincluding going to another show and turning off the subtitles, or uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Some users discovered on Sunday night that they could get around the problem by creating a new profile name and accessing the show that way. Apparently you have to create a new user on your hbo max account and it works fine — Stanton (@StantonThe3rd) August 22, 2022 Monday morning saw few new outages reported on Downdetector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2022/08/22/hbo-max-crash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos