Hasbro may restructure or sell entertainment assets: Bloomberg

This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving Brief: Hasbro plans to restructure or sell assets in its eOne Entertainment Studio than Hasbro acquired in 2019 for $4 billion according to Bloombergs Lucas Shaw, who cited unnamed sources .

. Hasbro can take existing staff and redirect them to create branded entertainment (think Peppa Pig movies), and halt work on projects like Yellowjackets and Designated Survivor, Shaw wrote in the Bloombergs Screentime newsletter, outlining the options being considered. . Or he can sell everything it does not want.

Last week, Hasbro announced that eOne CEO Darren Throop was planning to resign at the end of the year when his contract expires. The company has yet to announce a replacement, but said it will share transition details closer to Throops’ departure. . Overview of the dive: When Hasbro bought eOne under former CEO and President Brian Goldner, who passed away suddenly last fallthe company was securing both valuable new intellectual properties, including PJ Masks and Peppa Pig, to benefit its toy business, as well as know-how in entertainment production, giving the company a direct channel to profit from media made from its own properties. Acquisition of eOne Adds Beloved, Story-Driven Global Family Brands That Deliver Strong Operating Returns to Hasbros’ Portfolio and Provides a Pipeline for Building New Family-Driven Storytelling Brands , which will now include Hasbros IP, Goldner explained in a press release to the Times. Additionally, Hasbro will leverage the immersive entertainment capabilities of eOnes to bring our portfolio of brands to all screens globally and achieve full franchise economics as part of our shareholder model strategy. With the acquisition, Hasbros entertainment revenue grew from $77.8 million in 2019 to over $900 million in 2020 and surpassed $1.1 billion in 2021. The last two years have also resulted in operating losses in the entertainment division, in partly because of the acquisition costs related to eOne. Hasbro, as Shaw noted, has also come up against the disruption to the movie and TV industry created by the pandemic. Under new CEO Chris Cocks, Hasbro has launched a full review of its strategy and operations earlier this year as it seeks to grow its operating profit and focus on multi-generational entertainment. A Hasbro spokesperson did not specifically comment on the details of the Bloomberg report. Entertainment is a core foundation at Hasbro, the company said in an emailed statement. As part of our strategic review process, we are always open to new and better ways to tell stories and bring people together through power. [of] play through our family of world-class brands. In April, Hasbro sold a major asset of eOne, its music business for $385 million. This year, Hasbro fought off a brush with activist investment firm Alta Fox, which had offered a slate of three directors of its choosing to replace some current Hasbros board members. Alta Fox pushed Hasbro to divest its valuable Wizards of the Coast games business. The militant firm also fired on eOne, say in february that the acquisition diluted Hasbros shareholders, added a substantial amount of debt to the balance sheet, complicated the investor’s narrative, and destroyed significant value.

