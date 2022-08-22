Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report for the week of August 22





LANSING, Michigan. Mid-Michigan is serving up arts, culture and entertainment goodness this week, starting with Moriartys Pub in downtown Lansing! For those unaware, Moriarty's is a traditional Irish-American pub with a great happy hour and plenty of entertainment. Tuesdays are known as Jazz Tuesdays at Moriarty's. Tuesday evening, the piano duo Arlene McDaniel and Lisa Sung. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Wednesday night, the multi-award winning quintet JigJam performs at the Lansings Robin Theatre. JigJam is a mix of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana. It will be an evening of foot tapping and high energy, starting at 8 p.m. Friday night begins the Lansings Bless Fest at Adado Riverfront Park. The event is a variety of music with many different musical acts, free food, entertainment, giveaways, raffles and more. It goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday marks the start of the 35e annual Jackson Civil War rally. Did you know this is the largest and longest running Civil War event in the Midwest? Every year it attracts thousands of people from all over the world ready to step back in time. It all happens at the historic Jackson Cascades Park. Families can interact with historians, experience the extravagant Military Ball and attend two Civil War re-enactments. The 17te the harvest anniversary celebration at Burgdorfs winery in Haslett will take place on Saturday. You will enjoy good wine but good food, local artists and live music. It starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m. This is a quick overview of events unfolding throughout mid-Michigan. Whatever you do, I hope you succeed.

