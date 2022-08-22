Review: As the drought worsens, nine Los Angeles artists think of water

The small, unassuming wall relief at the entrance to Confluence, a modest but timely exhibit at Track 16 on the subject of water issues related to the Los Angeles River, proves emblematic of what follows.

For LA River Paper, artist Emma Robbins gathered light fragments of matted seaweed, leaves and bird material in the water, then stitched the fuzzy bits with reddish thread into an irregularly shaped sheet. It is handmade paper that merges natural formation and artistic intervention into a confluence, in other words. The word describes both the general process of joining separate things together and especially the specific joining of two rivers.

What is the other river that runs through Robbins LA River Paper? A captivating video by AnMarie Mendoza suggests a provocative answer: a river of humanity.

Emma Robbins, L.A. River Paper, 2018; seaweed, leaves, bird material, thread (Sean Meredith / Track 16)

The Aqueduct Between Us, a 39-minute oral history, features images of water around the city, including natural waterways; the concrete flood control channel that runs from the San Fernando Valley to the sea; the elegant fountains in front of the elegant Ministry of Water and Energy building, the 1965 downtown landmark designed in international corporate style by AC Martin and Associates that tops the list of great modern architecture; and sections of the century-old engineering marvel that is the Los Angeles Aqueduct. Sewn together, they represent the essential liquid base for human existence in the city.

And, not so incidentally, for slow ruin.

Almost the entire state of California is now classified as experiencing severe, extreme, or exceptional aridity, the three worst levels listed by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska. We’re not just in a drought, we were in a mega-drought.

The water footage in the video is interspersed with short, concise interviews with many indigenous residents, mainly Tongva and Paiute. Water is life, they repeat a simple and timeless refrain that resonates against more than two decades of drought in Southern California that is gradually preparing for epic disaster. In Mendozas wonderfully incisive video (also available on Youtube) the near-invisibility of indigenous peoples today in a place where genocide was launched more than 175 years ago merges with the typical low-key of critical water issues into the daily consciousness of city dwellers.

Confluence was expertly curated by artist Debra Scacco, whose contribution is an ink and water-based drawing. Its abstract, marbled linearity is composed of an interaction with the wind, which moved liquid materials across the sheet until they dried. Like Robbins’ paper, it is one of many works that revolve around linked actions between the artist and natural forces.

Installation view of Confluence with water related works by Lane Barden, AnMarie Mendoza and Blue McRight (Sean Meredith / Track 16)

Lauren Bon takes a somewhat similar approach in a composition formed from a puddle of rainwater evaporated onto a sheet of black foil. The whitish residue leaves a mottled imprint. Circular, dotted markings vaguely evoke a map of the sky, where the rain came from.

Bridget DeLees InBetween also crosses territories. Suspended horizontally from the ceiling, the base of a palm leaf (called a crown) is perforated by long braids of black synthetic hair, which are held in place by wooden pony beads. The fashionable sprigs support a second leaf hanging below the first, then cascade across it to the ground. The leaves and braids create an intersection of crowns, one natural and the other culturally produced.

Kori Newkirk, one of two men among the nine performers, dipped super-absorbent polymer beads, the type used in vases to keep flower arrangements from wilting, in river water and then spread them out in a thin layer on a clear vinyl sheet spread on the floor. Moisture slowly evaporates from the beads as the show goes on, leaving intertwined bits of shifting sediment behind a Pollock drip painting made of river, so to speak.

In Newkirks’ floor piece, the color seems to have escaped from the polymer beads as they dried. Elsewhere, a general absence of color marks these works which rely on neutral tones. Absence is itself a residue, the remnant of an established tradition that has set aside the irrational pleasures of color to signify the seriousness of art since Conceptualism rose to prominence in the 1970s.

Fragments of color become entangled in the materials of Blue McRights Night Dive, a suspended assemblage of ropes, pulleys, a large metal hook and incongruous plastic netting and woven scrunchies in decorative tiers. It’s like sculptural salvage labor after trawling through a mud of ocean trash of festive streamers salvaged from trash.

Bridget DeLee, In Between, 2021; palm wreath, synthetic hair, wooden beads (Sean Meredith / Track 16)

And color is, of course, an integral part of Lane Bardens’ fascinating grids of documentary aerial photographs, which appear to have been taken from a drone. Its pair of grids begins top left with a bright green sports field in the San Fernando Valley and, frame by frame, follows the circuitous urban path of contested rivers through four dozen aerial images, eventually flowing into the cerulean Pacific Ocean below. right.

The main exception, however, is Alicia Pillers’ spellbinding Extinctions, a sculpture whose red, white and blue palette is clearly not accidental. The central element is a toy-like wooden rifle wedged vertically through a gaping skeletal jawbone of a shark. Layered bands of vinyl and leather drape from the top, which is roughly the height of a standing person, gathering in turbulent swirls around the bottom. The textiles, studded with human teeth and flaccid balloons, are embalmed in a transparent, shimmering resin that holds everything in place.

Piller works from material accumulations of scrap, and his composition oscillates between microscopic and macroscopic in a way that vaguely recalls the work of Elliott Hundley. The rifle, ostensibly described in the list of objects as colonial-style, is reminiscent of the Native American genocide; sharks’ jaws ricochet off the continuing annihilation of the oceans, with more than a quarter of these fish currently at risk of eradication, according to the World Wildlife Fund. As Los Angeles goes through its driest 23-year period in 1,200 years, the sculpture is a disconcerting festive pole that is both stark and sad.

All is not lost. Putting the title of the sculpture, Extinctions, in the plural adds a sickly touch of future continuity. As they say, the Earth doesn’t care much about climate change, because it will just get rid of humanity and move on. Damn the mega-drought.

Kori Newkirk, DTR, 2022, super absorbent polymer, river water, vinyl (Sean Meredith / Track 16)