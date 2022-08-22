Walk to end Alzheimer’s disease scheduled for Saturday | News, Sports, Jobs





Defenders of Debbie is a Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease team made up of Jessica Nelson, her sister, Jennifer Noteboom, and their father, Les Anderson. Debbie Anderson was a loving mother and wife, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years, when she died in 2021. Debbie’s advocates started their team at the Kansas City Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease, where Noteboom lives. Nelson said the boardwalk was located in a large area with bands playing, vendor stalls and a fun environment with that urban feel. At Minot, Nelson said the walk was really nice and everyone was meeting in Oak Park. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the two-mile walk to follow. The march will take place on August 27. The ceremony, Nelson said, has a speaker who talks about Alzheimer’s disease and really spends time talking about caregivers and how they go through it first hand and how exhausting and difficult it is. CNAs are very special people, Nelson said. Nelson’s mother, Debbie, was fortunately able to spend most of her years at home with her husband, Les Anderson. A representative of the organization distributes the nylon pinwheel flowers for a promised garden where walkers are encouraged to write names on the petals and plant them in the ground. Nelson said there are different colored flowers that convey relationships with people with Alzheimer’s disease, purple represents those who have lost a loved one. Orange is supportive, Blue is a loved one currently with the disease, and Yellow is the caregiver for someone with the disease. Nelson said the nature of this disease shows similar signs and behaviors in people, but the reality is that the diagnosis is not 100% until the disease has come to life. Symptoms usually pass through the death of a parent or loved one and everyone has such different stories of how the disease takes a person’s life. Nelson said his mother lost the ability to walk, became quite anxious when her husband was not with her, confused people and situations, misplaced objects, and completely reversed lifestyle habits and behaviors. For example, Nelson said, Debbie never used swear words before the disease set in, but then used a lifetime’s worth afterward. It’s very possible to find Les Anderson floating around the Walk to End Alzheimer’s handing out purple wristbands. He always wears two, to give one away and raise awareness, Nelson said. Participants are encouraged to wear purple and have fun with the team themes. Vendors at the Oak Park Farmer’s Market will also be supporting the event by wearing purple, Nelson said. There is no cure, but awareness and funding can increase support and help for research. To learn more about the Minot Walk or to register, go online to act.alz.org/minot. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

