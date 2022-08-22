Kenny Loggins sang Danger Zone at a karaoke bar





Kenny Loggins knows how to rock a karaoke bar. The musician says he had fun singing his hit song Danger Zone during a surprise performance several years ago. Last time I did karaoke with friends we got pretty drunk and then I get up and do Danger Zone because anybody in that karaoke bar who doesn’t know I’m there is going to freak out, a Loggins recalled to the Daily News with a laugh. So you have to do Danger Zone, just to get people to leave, What? What was that? Kenny Loggins’ song “Danger Zone” is featured prominently again in “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Chris Jensen) [ Top Gun: Maverick stars trained like real pilots through Tom Cruises intense flight program ] Originally recorded for the 1986 film Top Gun, the upbeat Danger Zone is featured prominently again in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which hit theaters in late May. The song remains one of Loggins’ biggest hits more than three decades after peaking at No. 2 on the US Singles Chart. Loggins is a fan of the new movie Top Gun, which returns Tom Cruise as star Navy pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell. The film has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide after its release was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Cruise plays Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Paramount Pictures/AP) Tom had the foresight to hold back the film until it could be seen in theaters, knowing that it was a very important vehicle in getting the full impact of the work they had done to create this film, said Loggins said. And it’s in a hurry, Loggins said. When you see the movie and you see those flying scenes, especially the inverted dives and everything, you really feel like you’re there. I had to go see it a second time in IMAX because I wanted to immerse myself more in the visuals they had made. Top Gun: Maverick hits digital platforms Tuesday with 110 minutes of bonus content, including a look at how the films’ aerial footage was made. It will be released on November 1 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/ny-kenny-loggins-karaoke-bar-danger-zone-20220822-pc7lqhf3fvdbhpz5d4oxn4srsy-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos