Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Strengthened Management Team | Company





COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 22, 2022– Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainments (NASDAQ: CSSE) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, William J. Rouhana, today announced the formation of a new leadership team drawn from both Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Redbox. As previously announced, entertainment and streaming industry veterans Galen C. Smith, Executive Vice President, and Jonathan Katz, President, will lead this executive team in a number of areas to support the company’s rapid growth. company. Smith and Katz will report to Rouhana. The management team of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will consist of: Galen Smith, executive vice president of Redbox and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, will oversee all long-term planning for the company, including strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate services. Reporting to him: Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Peter Binazeski Leads corporate communications and corporate public relations;

Director of People, Marisa Famulare Continues to lead all staff functions;

Chief Innovation Officer Jason Kwong Transfers Duties to Newly Expanded Role of Incubating and Developing Future Growth Areas for the Combined Company;

Chief Financial Officer, Chris Mitchell Continues responsibility for all financial operations, capital structure and investor relations;

Chief Strategy Officer, Elana Sofko Continues to manage M&A activities and international expansion; and

Chief Legal Officer, Fred Stein is expanding his Redbox role to oversee all legal, business and risk management matters. Jonathan Katz, president, will oversee day-to-day operations, including the company’s streaming, newsstand, distribution and studio operations. Reporting to him: Chief Operating Officer and President, Redbox Service, Michael Chamberlain Continues to oversee operations of the Redbox kiosk business and leads the growing kiosk service business;

CEO, Studios, David Ellender continues to run the chicken soup for the Soul Television Group, developing and producing original content for all owned-and-operated platforms, now including Redbox kiosks and streaming, as well as third-party productions;

Director of Acquisitions and Distribution, David Fannon Continues to oversee all domestic and international content acquisitions and distributions, expanding his scope to include Redbox, and continues in his role as President of Screen Media Ventures;

Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Feldner Adds the merged company to his Redbox role, leading all marketing, branding and creative departments, as well as leading the company’s analytics and analytics team;

Chief Revenue Officer, Philippe Guelton Expands his role to lead all advertising sales and operations, as well as revenue partnerships across the business; and

Chief Digital Officer, Adam Mosam adds oversight of the company’s streaming operations, including product, technology and platform distribution, to his responsibilities. Our new leadership team brings together some of the best executives in the streaming and entertainment industry and sets us up for continued success, said Bill Rouhana, CEO and President of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Our business is changing rapidly, especially after our recent acquisition of Redbox. As we grow, this team has the knowledge, skills and drive to create a great company that delivers premium entertainment to value-conscious consumers. I am very excited about the future of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Popcornflix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiaries Screen Media and 1091 Pictures and produces original video content through Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. The company recently acquired Redbox, which operates a fast-growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as more than 145 free ad-supported streaming TV channels (FAST). . Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the United States in thousands of outlets providing consumers with affordable access to the latest in entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the popular book series and produces premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005107/en/ CONTACT: MEDIA Pierre Binazeski Chicken soup for the entertainment of the soul [email protected] RELATIONS Zaia Lawandow Chicken soup for the entertainment of the soul [email protected] KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA SECTOR KEYWORD: SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS FOOD/BEVERAGE PUBLISHING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING ADVERTISING RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET CONVENIENCE STORE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TEENAGE AUDIO/VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLY CHAIN ​​MANAGEMENT LGBT+ PARENTING ONLINE RETAIL CHILDREN DISCOUNT OTHER CONSUMERS DISCOUNT/SENIOR STORIES MEN SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER BLOGGING SOURCE: Chicken Soup for the Entertainment of the Soul Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 08/22/2022 08:30/DISC: 08/22/2022 08:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005107/en

