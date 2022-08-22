Will Smith is back on social media. His new post is too real





Will Smith bravely faced zombies, aliens and rogue robots on the big screen. But a tarantula? In her house? Forget that. Over the weekend, the veteran actor made his official return to social media nearly five months after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars and was banned from the ceremony for 10 years. His last Instagram and TikTok videos shows the Oscar-winning actor and his eldest son, Trey, carefully trying to remove a tarantula from their family home. Posting this from a Holiday Inn, Smith jokingly captioned the clip, which has racked up 4.5 million views on TikTok and more than 930,000 likes on Instagram since Saturday. In the minute-long video, Smith can be heard saying, What the hell is that? It’s a big ass spider, while filming the furry arachnid that Trey identifies as a tarantula. Behind the camera, Smith later clarifies that he is standing on the chair to avoid getting near the spider before telling his 29-year-old son, you gotta get this out of here. When Trey gives him an incredulous look, Smith teases him, Come on, you’re young and strong. You can handle a bite. Finally, Trey manages to trap the crawler under a glass jar, and Smith screams while slipping a piece of paper between the eight-legged creature and the hardwood floor. It’s the biggest spider we’ve ever seen in our lives, says Trey. Were selling the house, Smith jokes. The tarantula video comes a day after Smith tested the waters of Instagram in share a clip of a baby gorilla pushing an adult gorilla who hits him with the caption, Me trying to get back on social media. The King Richard star has come under intense scrutiny since the Oscars incident, for which he apologized while condemning violence in all its forms in April. Since then, Smith has remained relatively silent on the internet, except for a single video in July in which he addressed the situation in depth and apologized again. “[D]Naming people is my main trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, he said last month. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I haven’t lived up to the image and impression that people have of me. … I try to feel remorse without being ashamed of myself. …I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you that I am deeply dedicated and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.

