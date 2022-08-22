TikToker who lives in The Conjuring haunted house shares a day in the life





A TikToker who lives and works in The Conjuring’s real house has shared his daily routine at the haunted farm. Madison Heinzen, the daughter of former house owners Cory and Jennifer, took to TikTok to show everyone a day in her life, living and working in the infamous house from the 2013 horror film. In the viral videowhich has amassed over a million views, the TikToker shared all the chores she does inside the spooky 14-room farmhouse in Rhode Island. Her day begins with a usual security camera check before saying hello at home. After that, she does her usual morning routine of showering and brushing her teeth. A big part of her morning is cleaning the whole house, before daytime visits and guests start arriving for the day. In case you didn’t know, the haunted house is now a tourist attraction where horror fans can tour the house and experience the real ghost stories that inspired the horror movie. As caretaker of the property, Madison takes her time to make sure all the gift shop stock is there, as many The Conjuring fans would like to buy T-shirts and sweatshirts as souvenirs. The TikToker previously joked that the dolls in the house scared him more than the ghosts. But while she doesn’t seem embarrassed to live and work in the infamous house, which is said to be haunted by eight generations of a family, many viewers are terrified. Viewers react to TikToker living in The Conjuring house You are so brave to sleep in this haunted house. If I ever come there as a guest. I’ll bring my sages, my crystals, my bible. a viewer commented. Aren’t you afraid to sleep there? ! a worried viewer wrote. Another viewer added, How do you fall asleep?!? NOT YOU SHOWER IN THE CONJURATION HOUSE PLS, someone else wrote. I believe if you stop saying hello, the house will blame you scary but interesting AF, one viewer joked. A viewer asked TikToker if she could share her scariest experience living at home, to which she replied: I have a few story videos on my Q&A playlist but I can do some video updates coming soon! Madison often shares creepy videos, especially about the Conjuring house, to her 1.3 million followers. In a clip, she claimed to have captured a ghosts face on video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/tiktoker-who-lives-in-the-conjuring-haunted-house-shares-a-day-in-the-life-1910943/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

