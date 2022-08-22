Fun things to do in Houston this fall

We’re slowly (not exactly sure, but still hopeful) coming out of the hell that is summer in Houston, and as our compatriot Lizzo would say, IT’S TIME. Now is when you want to go out and enjoy things. We’ve got local landmarks that seem to get better with the passing years, fall festivals to throw and seasonal flavors to savor, and true-to-Houston experiences to enjoy. Whether you’ve lived here your whole life or just been in town for five minutes, here are 15 fun things you need to do this fall.

Have Absolutely No Shame In Your Pumpkin Beer Game Various places

Being basic isn’t a crime, as evidenced by the chaos surrounding pumpkin beer releases from Houston’s top breweries each fall. Hunt them down, St. Arnolds famous Pumpkinator (usually unveiled on the ides of October) and Buff Brews Pumpkin Spice Latte with CyGourd southern star. If you don’t dabble in pumpkin, you can at least try some of the Oktoberfest styles the breweries have on offer, or seek out all things autumn spiciness at the best local cafes.

Mission Todd

Every year, the Texas Renaissance Festival enchants the small Texas town of Todd Mission, and every year, people who show up to the festival don’t disappoint in the people-watching category. Live out your fantasies in costume, or just show up to gnaw on a giant turkey leg and have a damn good time at the public flogging booth. Opening weekend is October 8 and the magical joy continues until November 27, with themed weekends such as Pirate Adventure, Barbarian Invasion and All Hallows Eve.

rice university

Few tourist attractions are actually worthy of your time, but this utterly radiant light and sound installation certainly is. Located right next to the Shepherd School of Music on the Rice University campus, the acoustic engineering masterpiece, designed to host musical performances, is dubbed Twilight Epiphany thanks to a trippy LED light sequence. It projects over and through the structures an open knife-edge roof just before sunrise and at sunset. Money is not necessary and neither are reservations, just hop on and sit down.

Museum Quarter

The open-air Miller Outdoor Theater is one of the city’s crown jewels, offering a range of seasonal shows and exciting stage productions. do in Houston. Falls lineup includes a tribute to the Allman Brothers, Bayou City Jazz Celebration and screening of a feel-good classic The Mighty Ducks. Show up early with a blanket, boxed wine, and a variety of local cheeses for a picnic on the lawn, or score one of the covered seats by booking a complimentary ticket.

Show your love for local art Washington Avenue and Theater District

After a difficult few years, theater companies, musicians and artists in Houston have spread the love and shared their talents with the world. Now is the time to visit Theater District favorites like the alley theater, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony Orchestra, Steps, KEYS, and more. Or pull towards Houston Arts Districtwhere you’ll find over 300 studios and artists camped out at the Creative Hub sawing lessons.

Brazos Bend State Park

The stars at night are legitimately big and bright if you head into the heart of Brazos Bend State Park, where you’ll find the historic George Observatory, a satellite facility of the Houston Museum of Natural Science that recently resurfaced after two years. . facelift. On Saturday evenings, the deck is open for your stargazing pleasure, with live cameras from the observatories’ monster telescopes (you can also bring your own telescopes and binoculars). hang it advance tickets required for $10 a pop.

montrose

When the Waugh Bridge was built, no one realized it was the perfect structure to house a whole bunch of Mexican free-tailed bats. Well, apparently it was, as locals started noticing a colony of bats around 99. Before Hurricane Harvey and the devastating ice storm of 2021, the bridge was home to around 300,000 of the little guys , and although some have unfortunately not succeeded, much of the colony remains intact. Today, you’ll find the bats hanging until they spiral out of the crevices of bridges on warm sunset nights. Head to the viewing platform and you might be able to witness a bat show, which never fails to fascinate and scare anyone you bring (especially if you’re visiting around the area). ‘Halloween).

Unlock Terrace Season Glory Patio season is basically year-round, even during the scorched-earth season known as Houston summer (shade, misting fans, and ice-cold drinks help with that), but patio weather autumn terraces is where it’s at. Some of our favorite outdoor watering holes include a brave Mexican-American haunt monkey tailsuper cool craft beer garden shoulder lineeven a colder old school dive West Alabama Icehouse, Kings Beer House sprawling beer garden, and truck yard, a real playground for adults with a real Ferris wheel. Not to mention our rooftop bars and outdoor dining areas. Go ahead and drink.

montrose

This local gem is always free and always open to the public, with Reservations available for timed entry if you wish to plan ahead. Head to the art museum for one of the best collections in town, with new exhibits and Instagram-worthy standbys like the Dan Flavin installation and the witty Rothko Chapel (because we all need a bit of zen these days), plus its charming green space shaded by oak trees. Although admission is free, donations are more than welcome.

Various locations

People crave nostalgic experiences, and drive-in movies have become the throwback kid of today. Consult the pop-up window Dreamer (which offers stunning views of the downtown skyline) at EaDo and OG Showboat Drive-In at Hochley. Or opt for an updated outdoor experience at super cool Rooftop movie club in Uptown (where you won’t need your car except to drive there).

Various locations

This city barbecue game has officially proven itself, gaining national attention and being simply delicious. You should probably pay it some attention, too, and you can do that by guiding yourself to as many local barbecue spots as your stomach will allow. Our top picks (straight from the mouths of Houston’s top pitmasters) include Barbecue Blood Bros., A corkscrew, Barbecue Feges, Harlem Road, BBQ Khoi, Truthand more.

montrose

Stretching from Shepherd to Sabine between Allen Parkway and Memorial, Buffalo Bayou Park is one of the best places to take in city skyline views. Stroll along winding hiking and biking trails and you’ll be rewarded with grassy plateaus framed by trees, huge dog and skate parks, picnic areas and kayaking opportunities, and perfect pavilions for outdoor activities and live entertainment. There are also plenty of cool art installations that add an extra layer of liveliness to this already exhilarating monument, from the blooming dandelion fountain at Monumental Moments, six-foot-four tall sculptures placed along the curving path of Kinder . Moreover, a colossal underground cistern which looks like something out of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Downtown

One of the best ways to get to know a city is by bike, and if you don’t have wheels, you can always ride to one of BCycle’s over 80 (and counting) stations to hire you a shiny new ride. It’ll cost you $3 per 30 minutes, or you can go all out on the Houston Tour and sign up for the $13 monthly pass, which will unlock unlimited 60-minute rides for the entire month.

