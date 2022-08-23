Korn and Evanescence happily bring heavy to the Pine Knob Music Theater – Macomb Daily





A lack of rain ensured that some of hard rock’s biggest hitters reigned unimpeded Sunday night, August 21, at the Pine Knob Music Theater. Storms had been predicted throughout the day and into the evening, which could well have put a damper on the four-act bill headlined by Korn and Evanescence, as well as Helmet and Jeris Johnson. However, the rain had cleared in the morning and the mini metal festival continued loud, proud and dry. And, it should be noted, fortunately. Although known for their angsty anthems and dark imagery, Korn and Evanescence in particular were visibly thrilled to be on stage on Sunday during their respective 80-minute sets. Korn frontman Jonathan Davis flashed Harry Styles-caliber smiles throughout his band’s 16-song performance, while anyone who would have a drink every time Evanescence’s Amy Lee offered her gratitude would have been embarrassed halfway through his show. “We’ve been doing this for a little while,” Lee told the crowd of around 12,000, mostly dressed in black. “We have a story. You and I have been through a few (things) together. We have to appreciate the time we are in…because we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow. Korn, for his part, was very present and on point on Sunday, ripping through his dynamically shifting arrangements with muscular precision and captivating stage presence. Davis remained a force of nature leader, but the same could be said for Ray Luzier’s drumming that shook the place. Ra Diaz was an energetic replacement for off-duty bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, while Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer spun tandem guitar lines ranging from power chords to otherworldly vibes. The set, meanwhile, offered a broad troll through the band’s 28 years of recording, sampling from nine of their studio albums and occasionally performing behind an opaque video screen at the front of the stage. A medley of “Ball Tongue, “Need To” and “Divine” from Korn’s 1994 self-titled debut album was a highlight, as the band greeted the 20th anniversary of their “Untouchables” album with the soulful “Alone I Break” and “Here to Stay.” The fast, psychedelic instrumental “Porno Creep” made a welcome return to the stage for the first time in a decade, while renditions of “Falling Away From Me” and “Let the Dark Do the Rest”, the latter of the band’s latest album “Requiem” was epic. “Monster on a leash. Evanescence’s 15-song set was equally engaging and crowd-pleasing, though hampered by a muddy sound mix that buried Lee’s vocals. Performing on a three-tiered stage, the quintet was a little more focused on their latest work than Korn, delivering six tracks from 2021’s “The Bitter Truth,” including opener “Artifact/The Turn” and closing encore “Blind. believe”. And these have sat nicely alongside Evanescence’s platinum past, including hits like “My Immortal,” “Call Me When You’re Sober,” “Lithium,” and “Bring Me to Life.” “. The only downside to the show was that, due to their large-scale stage productions, it took Korn and Evanescence a long 40 minutes each between acts. The break in between, however, was marked by a pair of raccoons walking around the Pine Knob catwalk and even descending the ladders to the pavilion at one point, which gave the crowd an unexpected and unexpected sight. The creatures eventually made it back to the top and, presumably, watched Korn’s performance from the top of the pavilion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/08/22/korn-evanescence-happily-bring-the-heavy-to-pine-knob-music-theatre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos