“La Maison du Dragon” premiered in front of 10 million viewers





The first, titled “Heirs of the Dragon,” is “the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history,” according to the network. “House of the Dragon” came in behind the original series’ record number of finale episodes (“The Iron Throne,” the final episode of the original “Game of Thrones,” drew a record 19.3 million viewers. viewers in May 2019, for example), but it’s a win as “House of the Dragon” seeks to revive the “Game of Thrones” brand after a three-year absence. The release of “House of the Dragon” is one of the biggest moments of the new Warner Bros. merger. Discovery, which met in April. The series is not only garnering a lot of attention, but there’s also a lot at stake for its parent company due to the massive popularity of the original show and the resulting opportunity. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.) As viewer tastes fracture and streaming becomes a bigger and more vital part of the entertainment landscape, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping “House of the Dragon” can catch some of the fire the original series had, bringing big HBO ratings and a slew of HBO Max subscribers for those who want to stream it. The new series also tries to erase the bitter taste left by the end of “Game of Thrones”, which ended with a mostly negative reaction from fans. ‘House of the Dragon,’ set nearly 200 years before ‘Game of Thrones’ and focusing on the Targaryen family and their litany of dragons, garnered strong reviews with an 85% score on review on Rotten Tomatoes website CNN media critic Brian Lowry, however, said the series “played a less addictive game” than its predecessor. “It’s not bad, and there are plenty of dragons, but it doesn’t produce the kind of characters that defined and elevated its predecessor to prestige television royalty,” he wrote.

