Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood owners in Wrexham ‘for the rest of our lives’

Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion last season under new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney says he and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds are “in this business for the rest of our lives”.

But the actor and It’s Always Sunny creator in Philadelphia admits they will likely need to bring in “outside capital” to the Welsh soccer club.

McElhenney and Deadpool star Reynolds became owners of the National League club in February 2021 and set out to revitalize the club’s fortunes.

“We have a short-term and long-term strategy,” McElhenney said.

“The short term is to get out of this league and into the next one and then every year we look at what the finances are.

“We recognize that Ryan and I can manage those for the next leagues, but once you start getting into League One and the Championship, you don’t build a team that can compete in the Premier League, and obviously that’s is a completely different game.

“We have a plan in place for when that will happen, but we recognize it’s five or six years away.

“It’s not that we would sell the club to someone else, it’s that we had to look for outside capital.

“We don’t have any specific plans in place, we just recognize that when you’re competing with the kind of money that’s in the Premier League and even in league football, it’s essentially untenable for individuals.

“As individuals in the entertainment business, we could be quite successful, but it’s going to be hard to sustain year after year after year with the kind of money that’s in this league.”

Wrexham missed out on promotion to the EFL last season, finishing second to National League county champions Stockport – who have just one automatic promotion spot – before a semi-final loss to Grimsby.

The Dragons had a stop-start opening for this campaign, including a 2-0 midweek loss to promotion rivals Chesterfield, but kicked into high gear on Saturday – with McElhenney present at the Racecourse Ground – as ‘they demolished Maidstone United 5-0.

It saw Wrexham climb to fifth, three points behind early leaders Barnet, and get the promotion plan back on track to escape the division they have been mired in since their relegation from the Football League in 2008.

“I thought if you had a team that was in a lower division but had the infrastructure because they’ve had success in the past, to move up those leagues over a period of four to five to six years, you couldn’t you not theoretically take a team from the lowest league and bring them to the top? McElhenney told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“A lot of people laughed, but a few people didn’t and Ryan was one of those people. So I brought the idea to Ryan and told him we should try to do it, see if we could find a club and try to bring them forward..

“At first we thought we would see how long we can last and try to improve this club year after year, then we will see.

“Now, over the past year and a half, we’ve realized we’ve been in this for the rest of our lives.”

Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively also embraced the Wrexham adventure

A documentary series – Welcome to Wrexham – which follows the couple’s ownership of the club premiering this week on Disney+.

But McElhenney is keen to stress that Wrexham should be the permanent target, with himself and Reynolds as “the stewards”.

“That’s the thing we talk about the most: how do we make sure we don’t come into the situation as outsiders and involve them in our story?” McElhenney said.

“What we try to do is make sure that at every turn the community is involved in every decision we make and is at the heart of every decision we make.

“Because it would be a miserable failure if we went in and told the whole story of us and us as owners of the club, without really immersing ourselves in what it is to be a supporter, a member of the Wrexham community that has followed this club through thick and thin for 150 years.

“We just recognize that we are the stewards of this club, we don’t even see ourselves as the owners. We recognize that our time is limited and we just want to make sure that we do our best by the community and the club and ensure sure it’s here for another 150 years.”