



KSMQ Public Television Sponsors Main Street Celebration Posted 3:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022

Main Street in Austin will be filled with music on Saturday, September 17 as part of KSMQ Public Televisions 50e birthday party. Austin-based television station PBS is celebrating its service anniversary with free music concerts and family entertainment starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. on Main Street. We are so grateful to have KSMQ Public Television in our community, said Austin Mayor Steve King. The City of Austin has been coordinating with KSMQ for many months on this day of fun, free events. I hope families can come and celebrate the 50 KSMQe anniversary. Concerts start at 1 p.m. with Tricia and the Toonies specifically for the younger crowd. Other bands set to take the stage include Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master, Divas through the Decades and St. Andrews Sisters. The evening concludes with popular Minneapolis acapella quartet, Tonic Sol-Fa, at 7 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine, so spectators should dress accordingly. Food and beverages are available at Main Street restaurants. No alcohol will be sold or permitted in the festival area. Several food trucks will be in operation nearby. Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16 so that volunteers can prepare the stage space for the community celebration. Along with KSMQ Public Television, sponsors include Home Federal Savings Bank, The SPAM Potach and Mitchell Museum and Dental Practice. KSMQs Bob Hartman will serve as master of ceremonies. Besides its 50th anniversary, KSMQ is also celebrating the move to its new facilities, The broadcast center, located at 107 W. Oakland. Construction of the $5.1 million TV and Media Center was completed this month, less than a year after groundbreaking in October 2021 on the former site of the cabinet building. Plunkett lawyers. Public television KSMQ will sponsor a series of public tours of the facility beginning in early 2023.

