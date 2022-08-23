Dakota Agenda: August 22-26 | News, Sports, Jobs

August 22 — Early in the summer of 1945, the secretary of the American Legion Post in Ashley asked the editor of the Ashley Tribune to report on what he and many others called a mystery: chickens had strayed from the chicken coop, and were lost.

The newspaper really upped the advertising ante on these chickens. Every week or every two weeks, at least, something was announced about them. Certainly, the residents of Ashley have followed the ironic calls for the lost chickens with interest.

The birds were among those fed and cared for by members of the local Legion post and therefore belonged to brothers, husbands, ” lover “ and friends. A “substantial” reward for chickens, “dead or alive,” was offered.

Throughout the summer, the mystery only grew. The Ashley Tribune upped that hype, asking, “Have you ever debated which came first, the chicken or the egg? …Another mystery, almost as big and intriguing as (this question), is the whereabouts of the Legion chickens.

Continuing the story, they report hiring a “super nosy detective” by the name of Slim Seekumout from an agency known as “Huntem and Findum” Detective agency. The following week “Thin” entered the tragic history of the chickens, he would have left and been evasive during the interrogation.

The newspaper reported that “In fact, (Slim) was almost brilliant, apparently making attempts to be funny even to the point of throwing that corny old gag on ‘Why is a chicken crossing the road? When (the Ashley Tribune reportedly told him it might be to bring back one of the Legion’s lost chickens trying to find their way back home, he let out a laugh that sounded like a hyena chasing a cackling hen, Called us dope and said the chickens just wanted to cross over.Like we didn’t know.

It was determined that the detective ran “a bird” of some bribery tactic – or that he hadn’t found anything at all.

That day, the irony was almost over, and residents would soon find out what the chicken story meant. The Legion intended to raise the chickens and sell them in the fall, using the proceeds to fund a huge day-long party for the servicemen once back home.

Palmer’s Source

August 23 – It was on this date in 1868 that six soldiers escorting mail from Fort Totten were ambushed by Yankton and Blackfeet Indians in present-day Benson County.

The group had just begun their midday meal when the Indians, seeing that the soldiers had left their weapons in the mail, launched their attack behind a limestone rock; killing three soldiers in the first two volleys. As the survivors scrambled for their weapons, the attackers stole the mules of the group; leave before the soldiers could mount any real resistance. A survivor, Frank Palmer, an army courier, returned to Fort Totten to tell the fatal news.

The site of the attack, nicknamed Palmer’s Spring, is located 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Esmond and was acquired by the State Historical Society in 1936. Today the historic site remains unmarked and remains unchanged since that hot summer day in 1868.

Harmful grass

August 24 – On this date in 2005, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture released a bulletin announcing a new website designed to help control the spread of weedy vegetation.

One of the most potent of these noxious weeds is Canada thistle. Originally found in northern Eurasia, it probably migrated to North America in the early 18th century. Truly invasive, Canada thistle crowds out native plants and releases chemicals, destroying competing vegetation.

Although Canada thistle infests over a million acres in North Dakota, there is hope. The NDSU and USDA Agricultural Research Service are developing a variety of powerful new strategies to control the weed, including new herbicides, better land management strategies, and even the development of killer thistle weevils.

Philemon Bliss

August 25 – President James Buchanan signed the Act of 1861 creating the Dakota Territory, but it was left to the next president, Abraham Lincoln, to appoint territorial leaders. For the post of Chief Justice of the Dakota Territory Supreme Court, President Lincoln nominated an abolitionist congressman from Ohio, Philemon Bliss.

Born in Canton, Connecticut, in 1813, Philemon Bliss studied law at Hamilton College in New York. Called to the bar in 1840, over the next two decades Bliss established a practice in Elyria, Ohio, served as presiding judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit of Ohio, and was elected to the 34th and 35th U.S. Congresses as a Republican.

When Lincoln sought a judicial appointment for the new Dakota Territory in 1861, Bliss drew attention not only to his professional qualifications and his close friendship with Lincoln’s Secretary of the Treasury, Salmon P. Chase. Bliss was also a lifelong staunch opponent of slavery, as evidenced by an event involving John Mercer Langston in 1853. Langston, the son of a Virginia plantation owner and an emancipated slave, had ambitions to become a lawyer. But because of his skin color, Langston’s applications to law school were rejected. Rather than give up, Langston turned to the sympathetic Philemon Bliss, who agreed to tutor him in 1853. With Bliss’ help, John Mercer Langston became Ohio’s first black attorney, passing the bar in 1854.

After Philemon Bliss was appointed chief justice of the Dakota Territory in 1861, he found that the Supreme Court had few appellate cases. But he was not idle as the three Supreme Court justices were also the only trial judges for the territory.

The Chief Justice also pursued other political aspirations. When William Jayne resigned as Governor of the Dakota Territory in March 1863, Bliss threw his hat in the ring against Newton Edmunds. But President Lincoln appointed Edmunds as the second territorial governor.

Not easily discouraged, Bliss then set his sights on a territorial congressional seat against fellow Republican Dr. Walter A. Burleigh. With no Democratic nominee on the horizon, Bliss assumed he would easily get votes from territorial Democrats. But just as his campaign was getting underway, the incumbent Congressman, a Democrat, John B. Todd announced his candidacy. In the interest of maintaining party unity and knowing he would lose his Democratic supporters to Todd, Bliss withdrew his nomination.

With this defeat, in 1864, Philemon Bliss and his family left Dakota Territory to serve on the Supreme Court of Missouri and eventually as Dean of the Law Division of Missouri State University before his death that day. , August 25, 1889.

Vilhjamur Stefansson

August 26 — Born November 3, 1879, in Arnes, Manitoba, Vilhjalmur Stefansson became one of the most recognized Arctic researchers of all time. Although claimed by Canada as their greatest Arctic explorer, Vilhjalmur left his homeland when he was just 18 months old. In 1881, the Stefanssons moved to a farm in Dakota Territory near the town of Mountain in what is now Pembina County.

Stefansson’s early education was informal at best. His father having died very young, Stefansson abandoned the traditional school to help his family on the farm. As a result, he was self-taught, obtaining much of his education through Bible study and reading local publications.

Armed with his “do-it-yourself” education, Stefansson successfully enrolled in college, taking classes at the University of North Dakota, where he became very popular with the student body. Vilhjalmur edited the school newspaper and was voted the UND’s best speaker, but his constant pranks, such as parking the UND president’s horse-drawn carriage in front of a disreputable local house, got him in trouble with the school. administration and he was permanently suspended. from school. Stefansson continued his college career. He earned a BA in Religious Studies from the University of Iowa and an MA in Anthropology from Harvard.

Inspired by his anthropological studies, Stefansson entered the field of research, focusing his work on the inhabitants of the Arctic. He was one of the first Arctic explorers to live as one of those he studied, believing that it was a mistake for explorers to bring their own traditions and customs into the realm of research. Instead, Stefansson asserted that it was much more productive and profitable to pick up the practices of those who had already adapted to life in the northern Arctic. During his many Arctic expeditions, Stefansson followed his own advice. Abandoning Western foods, he lived for months on meat and animal fat alone. His high-protein, low-carb, and low-sugar lifestyle seemed to suit Stefansson, and when he returned from his expeditions, he was a model of good health.

In addition to being a pioneer of the South Beach Diet, Stefansson was widely considered an Arctic expert and his expertise was sought after by a number of organizations. Pan American Airlines hired him to plan some of their northern air routes, and the United States government put him to work helping protect Alaska from Japanese attack during World War II.

After spending his whole life discovering the mysteries of the Arctic North and extolling its beauty and grandeur, Vilhjalmur Stefansson died on this date, August 26, 1962.

