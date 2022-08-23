Alia Bhatt brutally trolled; triggers massive ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ and ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trends | Know why





Image source: INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt has once again sparked netizens who in turn have drawn attention to her upcoming film Brahmastra. Many took offense to the Bollywood actress’ recent statements which led to massive Twitter trends of ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ and ‘Boycott Bollywood’. Although neither the film nor the actress is new to this. Alia has often been targeted by trolls for various reasons. This time, apparently, in an interview, Alia said that “if you don’t like me, don’t look at me”, which angered netizens. The clip went viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying they would boycott his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. One Twitter user wrote, “#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind over the #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08.” Another user wrote: “Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, now Alia Bhatt says, ‘I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me don’t watch me” So you know what we should do next with his next movie, Bhramastra, right? RT to amplify and reach everyone and everyone’s TL WhatsApp groups.” “‘Don’t love me, don’t watch my movie’ -Alia Butt The audacity of that nepo seed! Challenge accepted!!! #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood” wrote another. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor’s old interview surfaced on social media just before the release of her movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which made people furious. In the video, Kareena echoed similar sentiments to Alia and this led to the “boycott” trend on Twitter, ultimately contributing to the film’s poor box office performance. The boycott trend has gained momentum lately, with many actors and their films being the recipients. Speaking of “Brahmastra,” the movie is set to hit theaters on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and southern actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji’s director. The first film in a trilogy that will form Bollywood’s own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, Brahmastra took five years to produce. The film will be released in 5 Indian languages ​​– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. — with ANI inputs Latest entertainment news

