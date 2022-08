Leon Vitali, who gave up his acting career to become director Stanley Kubrick’s trusted assistant and collaborator for 30 years, has died. He was 74 years old.

His family said The Associated Press that Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles.

Vitali’s vision and contributions are evident in films ranging from the brilliant at Eyes wide closed, say film industry insiders. Tony Zierra’s documentary Filmmaker focused on how British-born Vitali came to work for legendary director Kubrick, and captured how the assistant helped cast and coach actors, including finding (and keeping) children, by rolling stone) Six-year-old Danny Lloyd, who played Danny Torrance, in the 1980s the brilliant.

Vitali is also credited with convincing the late R. Lee Ermey, then an off-screen military adviser, to play the role of drill sergeant in Full Metal Jacketand Vitali even played several extras in Eyes wide closediconic cult scene.

Colleagues including actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Matthew Modine, who starred in Full Metal Jacketwere among those who recognized Vitali’s impact on and off screen on social media.

“He was one of the most genuine human beings I have ever met,” D’Onofrio wrote on Twitter. “I was 24 when I met him. He taught me that you can’t go through life just by serving yourself. That you always have to give to others. He taught me the practical ways to prepare for work. And he was a nice, sweet man.”

“There are people we meet who have a profound impact on our lives. Leon Vitali was one of those people in mine,” Modine wrote. “An artist in all aspects of his life. A loving father and friend to so many. A kind, generous and forgiving nature. He embodied and personified grace.”

Vitali first worked with Kubrick as an actor on the 1975 film Barry Lyndon.



Played by Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Ryan O’Neal’s main character, Vitali was just getting to know the director when he asked her to speak one day. Vitali has already said rolling stone he thought he was going to get fired, but instead the director called him out for being “extremely focused”. The meeting set in motion a career-long partnership. (Kubrick died in March 1999 at the age of 70.)

“I made a really, really drastic change in my life and that’s when I said, ‘I’m more interested in this’ than I was in the game,” said Vitali to the AP in 2017. “It’s the biggest conscious decision I’ve ever made. There have been sacrifices, but there have also been gains.

