House of the Dragon Premiere crashes HBO Max, network points to Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter





Dragon House already lives up to its predecessor, game of thrones – Sunday’s series premiere crashed an app to view the show. HBO subscribers have taken to Twitter to complain about not being able to watch the premiere of the highly anticipated fantasy drama due to technical issues presumably caused by a flood of viewers. According to DownDetector.com, the crash affected at least 3,000 viewers. But an HBO spokesperson says the problem appears to be among viewers logging in through Amazon’s devices. “Dragon House is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers tonight,” HBO said in a statement. “We know that a small portion of users attempt to connect through Fire TV devices that are experiencing issues and are in the process of fixing them for affected users.” It would be even better if the app didn’t crash as soon as she tried to look at it. Everything else in the app works fine except House of the Dragon. Watching on Amazon Fire Stick and have already reset multiple times — Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) August 22, 2022 House of the Dragons keeps crashing the HBO MAX app on Fire TV. Other shows do not crash the app. What’s going on? I cleared cache, restarted, deleted/reloaded the app. Nothing works. — lgbeddow (@lgbeddow) August 22, 2022 That the problem might be Fire TV is kind of ironic because Amazon is also making the upcoming fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a show that many position as Dragon’his great rival. Similar HBO connection difficulties have already occurred in the premieres of the last seasons of game of thrones. Hello Leah, We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues at this time. Please try closing the app and restarting it to see if that helps. Contact us immediately if you are still having problems. Thanks! ^ TW — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) August 22, 2022 Dragon House chronicles the civil war that tore Westeros apart nearly 200 years before the events of game of thrones. For more insider behind-the-scenes details on Dragon Housesee The Hollywood Reporterthe recent, in-depth cover story of: “Inside Dragon House.”

