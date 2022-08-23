Entertainment
‘House of the Dragon’ is the biggest HBO series premiere in history
Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones.”
Discovery of Warner Bros.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ had some very big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of the mega hit ‘Game of Thrones’. It looks like fans of the high fantasy series were at least intrigued enough to settle in to watch the show’s first episode, leading up to HBO’s biggest series premiere in its history.
Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that 9.986 million viewers on linear platforms and HBO Max tuned in to watch the first episode of the prequel series on Sunday night. This is the highest ratings of any new original series in HBO history, the company said.
The company said the Sunday night viewership for an HBO series is typically around 20% to 40% of the show’s total viewership.
“It was wonderful to see millions of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans come back to Westeros with us last night,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max.
“House of the Dragon” tells the story of the Targaryen Civil War which took place approximately 200 years before the events depicted in “Game of Thrones”. It is based on the novel “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin. Unlike Martin’s other books in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series, this one features an omniscient narrator who documents stories based on collected accounts of events. In some cases, these stories contradict each other and there are multiple versions of events.
The stakes are high for “House of the Dragon,” which has arrived on HBO and HBO Max as new CEO David Zaslav is looking for some fat to cut. Cost-cutting measures have become the status quo at the recently merged company, including layoffs and content eliminations from HBO Max.
While Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to save money, it’s also looking to consolidate its streaming services, which will be expensive and take time.
“House of the Dragon”, only the second entrant in its Game of Thrones franchise, has a lot to prove and live up to. The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ left a bitter taste in many fans’ mouths as the showrunners wrote beyond the events in material created by author Martin, who has yet to complete the season. history in his books.
“House of the Dragon” holds an 83% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes out of 413 reviews, as of Monday afternoon. For comparison, the first season of “Game of Thrones” released in 2011 had a “Fresh” rating of 90%. In fact, every season except the last season had a score above 90%. Season eight generated a 55% rating.
Analysts, investors and, most importantly, Warner Bros. executives. Discovery will be watching “House of the Dragon” viewership metrics carefully going forward to see if they can maintain momentum over the 10-episode run.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. Rotten Tomatoes is owned by NBCUniversal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/22/house-of-the-dragon-is-largest-hbo-series-premiere-in-history.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]