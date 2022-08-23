Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela receives a special invitation from billionaire Elon Musk and knows all the details of the “secret connection”





Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is winning hearts. A self-taught actress, she won the hearts of many. Urvashi Rautela stunned the audience with her acting talent, flawless dancing skills and admirable looks. She was the nation’s quintessential star, in addition to being the youngest most-followed Asian actress with 56 million followers. Urvashi Rautela continues to win more hearts with his impressive on-screen performances and action moves. Once again, the actress with her achievements made our nation proud as she was the only Bollywood celebrity invited by Elon Musk to the AmFarGala. Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared a video, where the actress was seen posing and smiling for the cameras, as she wore an ornate gold sequin sleeveless dress handmade with a slit cut on the thigh. To accompany this outfit, the actress chose to wear golden heels, which stood out very well. She opted for high makeup and had her bouncy tresses tied into a half ponytail. To accessorize the outfit, she paired it with diamond rings, gold bracelets and pearl earrings. Urvashi was seen showing off her perfectly toned body in the most ravishing manner. Urvashi looks bold and beautiful. like always Being humbled and proud of the moment, Urvashi captioned it saying, “Thank you @mayemusk #ElonMusk @amfar #AmFarGala #Antibes #France”

Fans just couldn’t help but comment with hearts and fire emojis under her post. On the work side, we will soon see Urvashi in Inspector Avinash from Jio studios opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is set to star in a bilingual William Shakespeare thriller Black Rose based on the Merchant of Venice, as well as the Hindi remake of superhit Thiruttu Payale 2 and has also signed a three-movie deal with Jio Studios and T -Series. Urvashi will also be seen alongside international superstar Jason Derulo in his upcoming international music video. Also Read: Decoding Urvashi Rautelas’ Style Statement

