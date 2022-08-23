Andrew Garfield says critics of the method ‘have no idea what it is’

Andrew Garfield has planted his flag in the method of action debate, saying people who criticize the process don’t really understand it.

Appearing on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron (Going through Variety), Garfield explained that method acting isn’t about abusing other members of a production.

[There’ve] there’s been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think, Garfield said. It’s not about being an a**hole to everyone on set. It’s really about living honestly in imaginary circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and to stay there when you want to stay there.

The actor also said critics of the acting method may not have a full understanding of what’s going on there, saying, “I don’t think you know what the acting method is. acting if you call it bullshit, or if you just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who doesn’t act method at all.”

Garfield himself also detailed his approach to method acting for Silence in 2016, where he played a 17th-century Jesuit priest. He prepared for the role by researching Catholicism, undergoing spiritual training, becoming celibate and fasting before filming, saying he “had some pretty crazy, trippy experiences depriving me of sex and food.

There are many examples of acting methods, from tame implementations like Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst not talking to each other while filming The Power of the Dog, to more extreme examples like Jared Leto requiring crutches for his bathroom breaks during the filming of Morbius.