Attract Fox News viewers – The Hollywood Reporter





For streaming services, movies are a lot like the unsung hero: they don’t often get the attention that a high-profile series will bring, but are remarkably good at attracting subscribers. Disney, for example, uses its theatrical films (as well as a steady cadence of Disney+ Originals) to attract subscribers, and its original series to keep them there. Now Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming service, wants a slice of the action. The Fox News “super fan” streaming service is branching out into the original film business, greenlighting four movies for the service. The first project, an adaptation of the novel by Nancy Naigle The shell collectorwill debut on Fox Nation on September 1, with the next project due out during the holiday season. “What we really tried to do, like we did recently with Duck family treasureis to break into new genres because that’s always what drives growth the most,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman. The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s about differentiating the service and super-serving the audience in a way that they aren’t being served by other streamers or other brands.” Duck family treasurea scavenger hunt show featuring A&E actors duck dynasty, got the green light after old episodes of the original reality show found a new audience on Fox Nation. Movies have taken a similar approach, with the service finding that some acquisitions (some Clint Eastwood classics, The passion of Christholiday movies), resonating with users, who Klarman says stick around for 90 minutes or more to watch them. “I think first and foremost we’ve seen the success of the film, and that fits into the whole idea of ​​expanding into a lifestyle and entertainment service,” Klarman says, adding that in Having direct control over the development process, Fox can choose individual projects in genres that best fit their strategy. And that strategy, at least with movies, is to reach female viewers. “These movies are definitely targeting the female Fox News fan, and we know that’s the kind of headline [The Shell Collector] it will absolutely appeal to her, and creating one-of-a-kind originals that she can’t get anywhere else is definitely part of the strategy to drive growth,” says Klarman. While cable news is often associated with older, more male audiences, Fox Nation tries to create a wide range of programming from female genres like real estate shows and true crime, as well as male fare like Cops and military-themed programming. In the film space, Klarman says projects with military and patriotic themes, true crime, religious themes and holiday films are among the main genres explored, with the aim of launching a new original film every few months. . “We know our audience watches real estate shows on other platforms and other places, but now they can watch real estate shows on our platform,” Klarman says. “There are other places that have some of these things, but they don’t have all the things that our audience loves in one place.” But it is also a kind of test. Movies, after all, can be expensive to produce (although Fox Nation doesn’t spend bat girl money on its originals), the question is whether they succeed in generating subscribers and viewing time. “It’s an experiment, and we’re trying something new,” Klarman says. “We take these educated guesses based on the behavior we see on the platform and our in-depth knowledge of the audience.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/fox-nation-original-movies-strategy-female-fox-news-fan-1235203312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos