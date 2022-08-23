Why is NYC’s economy still struggling? Take a close look at construction, entertainment and retail

Governor Kathy Hochul spoke about bringing tourism back the day COVID international travel restrictions were lifted, Nov. 8, 2021. Photo: Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

This article has been originally published on August 22 5:30 a.m. EDT by THE CITY

In the summer of 2019, when the city’s economy was booming and tourists were arriving in such numbers that a record 67 million would visit New York City by the end of the year, jobs in leisure and hospitality reached a record 474,000.

In the summer of 2022, as the city still struggles to recover from the pandemic recession, employment in restaurants, hotels, arts and cultural institutions stands at 404,000, a drop of nearly 15 %.

Cranes swarmed the skyline that summer three years ago and some 163,000 people worked on the construction of new hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings. This summer, 20,000 fewer people are employed in the construction industry, a number that hasn’t budged for months.

The boom in online shopping had started to pinch retailers in mid-2019, but 346,000 people were still working in stores. Despite the recovery from the pandemic, that number is only 306,000 today, with little prospect of significant gains in the months ahead.

To understand why New York City’s economy is still struggling to regain its pre-pandemic mojo, one must begin by looking at the reasons behind the lagging job numbers in these key areas of entertainment and business. hospitality, construction and retail.

July represented a turning point, as the country recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic. New York, however, only recovered 82%.

The experts do not hesitate to point out the strengths of the economy.

The tech sector is well ahead of its pre-pandemic employment level, and gains in the city have surpassed those of the rest of the country. Finance, particularly Wall Street, has remained strong throughout the recession, and the recent market rebound has eased layoff fears. Health care is also expanding.

These areas, however, were not enough. And the story behind the weaknesses in leisure and hospitality, retail and construction connects the city’s most important new problems: not enough spendthrift international tourists and not enough office workers, period. And, of course, New York was the first and hardest hit by both the coronavirus and the resulting business shutdown.

The pandemic has crushed the hospitality industry in New York so hard, especially compared to other cities that had fewer restrictions and where businesses may have received more support, said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York Hospitality Alliance.

The independent office of the city budget compared the rebound of sectors in New York to that of other major tourist destinations like Orlando, Las Vegas, Washington, South Florida and San Francisco. All have regained a higher percentage of lost jobs than New York.

One reason is that some 19,000 hotel rooms remained closed, according to the New York Hotel Association. Several of these are concentrated along Lexington Avenue in Midtown, whose clientele was primarily businessmen visiting clients in Midtown.

When you don’t have busy offices, you don’t have business trips, said Vijay Dandapani, president of the association.

While many international tourists have returned in surprising numbers, their ranks do not include Chinese, who are still unable to travel due to that country’s strict coronavirus protocols. Before the pandemic, China was expected to be the city’s top source of visitors.

Restaurants are also suffering from the lack of office workers. Last week, Rigie spoke to the owner of two Midtown restaurants. The full-service restaurant is doing well. But the limited-service restaurant is struggling because of the lack of office workers to stop by in the morning to grab a bagel or rush in for something at lunch, he said.

It’s not just about hotels and restaurants, of course.

Broadway attendance is still only around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, and long-running shows are ending this summer, including Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away.

Transportation jobs are still 10,000 lower at the start of 2020, as fewer tourists mean less need for businesses and limos, while fewer office workers need fewer taxis and Ubers.

And shopping districts, especially in Midtown, are simply not seeing their traffic pick up. Nearly half of stores in Herald Square, a mecca for tourists and office workers, are vacant, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.

The pandemic has chilled the construction climate, which is stuck at 15% below its pre-pandemic level.

Virtually all construction underway is on buildings started before the pandemic, notes Louis Coletti, president of the Building Trades Employers Association, with little new activity in housing, commerce and government-funded construction.

The outlook for the remaining four months of the year has been reduced due to surveys showing that office workers are unlikely to return in large numbers.

I think there is cause for concern about growth for the rest of the year, said Michael Jacobs, chief economist for the Independent Budget Office, particularly when it comes to office employment.

A City Comptroller report earlier this month said surveys show no significant increase in in-person office traffic this fall. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York report last week titled Remote Work is Sticking suggested that current levels of in-office and out-of-office work are likely to persist for years.

Given that New York was at 40% office occupancy for the past two months, it became increasingly difficult to cross 40% and reach 50% or 60%, said Rahul Jain, comptroller state deputy.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit media outlet dedicated to impactful reporting that serves the people of New York.