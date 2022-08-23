Fandaniel Voice Actor buys a game and streams on Twitch





The English voice actor of one of Endwalker’s main characters buys Final Fantasy 14 and livestreams his newbie experience on Twitch.

Final Fantasy 14 The stellar narrative owes its success in large part to its absolutely marvelous voice cast. One of a Major’s English voice actors Endwalker the character has just been purchased Final Fantasy 14and broadcasts his first experiments on Twitch. Jeremy Ang Jones is the voice actor for Fandaniel and Hermès, two major characters in Endwalker. Jones first reached out to fans through Cameo, a website that lets people order custom videos of celebrities and voice actors. After making requests for dozens of fans, from personalized congratulations to meme recitations, he got interested in the experience. Final Fantasy 14 for himself, despite limited experience with Final Fantasy franchise. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Final Fantasy 14 introduces the beloved villain as a collectible minion in a new event Although its characters did not appear in the critically acclaimed MMORPG until EndwalkerJones was charmed by the Final Fantasy 14 enough community to consider starting their own epic journey in Eorzea. Jones eventually got back into the game and decided to stream his first fan experience on his Twitch, comically named “OnlyFandaniel”. His first experiences in Final Fantasy 14 were hilarious. Jones spent most of his first hours in the game obsessing over creating his perfect character and controlling the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14. Surprisingly, Jones was able to get the name “Hermes Fandaniel” which had somehow not been taken from the server he had chosen. At the start of the game, he even started giving the various characters silly voices as he searched with the chat. Players who watched Jones’ spontaneous stream were hugely supportive. Huge crowds of players were waiting to greet him with fireworks and music as he appeared in the world, including Zepla, a popular Final Fantasy 14 banner. Although he didn’t get very far in his first play session, he seemed interested in venturing further into Final Fantasy 14, although he doesn’t usually play MMOs. However, due to his acting schedule and self-described short attention span, he is refraining from making any commitments at this time. The release of Final Fantasy 14 The next major content patch is imminent, bringing with it an all-new chapter of the main storyline. Although neither Hermès nor Fandaniel are likely to appear, Final Fantasy 14 players will have the opportunity to experience characters old and new as they journey through the Void and the ancient Pandaemonium facility. If Jones ends up taking advantage Final Fantasy 14maybe he will one day have the chance to challenge these new threats alongside his fans. Final Fantasy 14 is available now on PC, PS4 and PS5. MORE: Final Fantasy 14: A Deep Dive Into Fandaniel Source: Twitch/OnlyFandaniel

