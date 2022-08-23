Joe Rogan denounces Hollywood hypocrisy: anti-guns, but they promote guns more than any other medium on the planet’





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! On Friday, podcaster Joe Rogan of The Joe Rogan Experience called Hollywood anti-guns, while glorifying guns in movies. Rogan spoke with comedian Tim Dillon about Hollywood’s hypocrisy over guns during a recent episode of his podcast. “Isn’t it fucking crazy that Hollywood in general is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other medium on the planet?” Roger asked. He elaborated, saying, “All their best films, whether gray man, or if you look The list of terminals Where Impossible mission. His firearms save the day. Guns kill aliens, guns kill werewolves, guns kill everyone. Everyone gets killed by guns.” PODCASTER JOE ROGAN SPECULATES FBI TRUMP RAID’S GOAL WAS TO ELIMINATE HIM FROM 2024 ELECTION Rogan then paraphrased the Hollywood mindset when commenting on politics in real life, adding: “‘But guns are bad and you shouldn’t have guns. ” It’s crazy.” Dillon responded by calling out Hollywood’s wealthy elites for plenty of political hypocrisy, saying, “Well, those are also the same people who live in these 20,000 square foot houses and fly private jets, but keep talking about change climate. The same people.” The comedian offered a theory on how those in Hollywood can have such a contradictory political agenda with what they advocate for Americans in general. “I get it. Because if they start paying you the kind of money they make for playing pretend, they start paying you that kind of money for playing dress up $80 million a year, $40 million a year, you’re starting to go crazy,” Dillon theorized. Dillon warned that Hollywood elites then “developed this cognitive dissonance where you see yourself as something completely different from what other people see and your behavior as something completely different”. The result, he warned, is that “they don’t view it as hypocrisy. They view it as, yes, guns are bad, but we can make them good.” PROPOSED GUN CONTROL MEASURES LACK EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE, REDUCE CRIMES, EXPERTS SAY Rogan laughed and replied, “That’s so crazy.” Dillon continued to hammer home his point, arguing, “But it’s literally the way they think guns aren’t good, but in our hands they’re great because we can create a narrative that justifies them. ” He then pivoted, suggesting that real-world examples of people using guns for self-protection are being overlooked. “What about that woman who lives in her house and protected herself from an intruder? Yeah. It’s not mission impossible,” Dillon warned. “So that’s how crazy they are.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Rogan responded by explaining that an industry based on illusions is not the right place to wait for coherent ideas. “It doesn’t seem strange if you think about what they’re doing, they’re doing the wrong things. So of course they’re wrong,” he summed up.

