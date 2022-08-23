Swara Bhasker says Bollywood is described as a ‘dark place’ after Sushant’s disappearance, reacts to boycott trend





Sawara Bhasker is known for speaking her mind and her bold attitude. The actress is never shy about speaking openly about certain issues and keeps her opinion on the table. She often gets trolled for her statements, but that doesn’t stop her from being outspoken and outspoken. In a recent interview with an online portal, Swara reacted to the current Bollywood boycott trend. Related News Swara Bhasker compares Rahul Gandhi’s image to Bollywood’s cancel culture and says he’s perfectly… Related News After boycott trend impacts Laal Singh Chaddha, Swara Bhasker praises Aamir Khan star for his take on religion Yes, you read that right. Talk to India todaySwara said Bollywood is being portrayed as a “dark place” that is all about drugs, alcohol and sex after Sushant Singh Rajput disappeared. Talk to India today about Bollywood movies not working ahead of Southern cinema, SSR, and more, she said, “The first reason and this one, I quote Anurag [ Kashyap], I heard him say that in an interview and it made perfect sense to me. “He said that the country is going through an economic crisis” and that cinema is a leisure activity and no one wants to spend money on leisure when things are otherwise so expensive. So that’s the first thing and nobody talks about it. Everyone blames Bollywood as if Bollywood is responsible for people not coming to theaters. It’s totally untrue.” “The third reason is that OTT came along and really disrupted the viewing experience. The fourth reason is after the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been described as a really dark place, all about drugs, alcohol and sex. My question is very simple, “if everyone is doing exactly that, then who is making movies? Unfortunately, Bollywood is discredited. There are people who just don’t like Bollywood,” she added. On the work front Swara will star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar .

