Court documents detail sex offense allegations against actor Gary Busey





Court documents obtained by FOX 29 detail sexual misconduct charges brought against actor Gary Busey following an appearance at a horror movie convention in New Jersey. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual interference, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Saturday. According to court documents, three victims came forward, including two women who called police at the event, which was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cherry Hill. The victims reported that they were in a photo shoot area taking photos with Busey when the sexual misconduct occurred. One of the women told police Busey put his face close to her breasts and asked ‘where she got them’ before trying to unclip the strap of her bra. The second victim alleged that Busey grabbed her back while taking a photo. The Cherry Hill Police Department reported that it received a third complaint against Busey from the father of a victim. He alleged that Busey grabbed his daughter’s back while taking a photo. When authorities contacted Busey about the allegations, court documents show he first denied groping the women, then asked detectives to apologize to the victims. He also asked the police to try to dissuade victims from filing complaints. Police allege Busey tried to tell officers the unwanted touching may have been accidental, the documents show. Monster Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, an “unspecified celebrity guest was kicked out of the convention and told not to return”. “Monster-Mania also encouraged participants to contact the police to file a report,” the company said, adding that behavior that compromises the safety and well-being of participants will not be tolerated. “Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any way possible,” he said. Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he rose to prominence and was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for playing the title role in the film. from 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story”. The Associated Press contributed to this report

